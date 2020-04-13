Board-certified internist Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., says that there's a really easy way to figure it out: Check the label. If your probiotic needs to be refrigerated, the manufacturer will generally state that somewhere on the bottle or package.

Another good indication of how to properly store your probiotic is how it was stored when you bought it. If you found it in the refrigerated section of your local health food store, or it was shipped from the manufacturer with an ice pack, chances are, it'll probably need to stay refrigerated.

On the other hand, if your probiotics are shelf-stable, the label will say that, too. Many manufacturers even add some extra information about the proper way to store nonrefrigerated probiotics to extend their shelf-life.