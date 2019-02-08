If you're here, you have an inkling that a daily dose of healthy bacteria (aka probiotics) can go a long way toward supporting your overall health.* From their research-backed benefits of managing gut issues, like diarrhea and constipation to their more surprising ability to positively impact total cholesterol levels, it is clear that "good" bacteria (and a healthy gut) are integral to overall health.* So it's no wonder that so many of us are popping a probiotic supplement.

But now that you're taking one, you may find yourself wondering, what's the best time to take a probiotic? You've heard that fat-soluble vitamins are better absorbed when you take them with food, but does the same hold true for probiotic bacteria?

Here, we set the record straight on whether or not there's actually a best time to take probiotics and what other factors affect their effectiveness.