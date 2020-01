How To Tell If You Have Low Stomach Acid (And Why It's Important)

If you suspect that you’ve got low levels, there are several ways to naturally boost them. For starters, you might try apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach, as some anecdotal evidence supports this theory. Mix 1 tablespoon in a small glass of water and take it before meals. Betaine HCl supplements can also be used to perk up HCl production. Start with one capsule before meals and increase until you feel a warming sensation. If you take the supplement and notice a warm or burning sensation (like heartburn), your levels may actually be high enough!

Of course, if symptoms persist, you might choose to visit a functional medicine practitioner or functional nutritionist to help determine what might be the root cause!

