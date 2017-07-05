How To Tell If You Have Low Stomach Acid (And Why It's Important)

Low stomach acid can cause a feeling of fullness after eating, bloating and discomfort, and even lower your appetite (this is oftentimes the case in the elderly). You may also have irregular bowel movements and dysbiosis in the gut (an imbalance in your gut bacteria). You may notice that you’re developing allergies or sensitivities to foods that you used to be able to tolerate. You may have been diagnosed with anemia or other nutrient deficiencies like B12 and folate. These can often lead to chronic fatigue and mood imbalances like depression and anxiety. You may also be experiencing acne or other skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, hives, or rosacea. Low HCl can also coexist with autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or celiac disease.