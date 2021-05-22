mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect
|
Expert Reviewed Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect

Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect

Image by dragana991 / Stocksy

May 22, 2021 — 10:01 AM

Most people buy probiotics to support their digestive needs.* So, what happens when you start taking them and notice yourself becoming a little more gassy? Well, you might be a little peeved, or at the very least confused. 

We get it...it stinks. So, to help make sense of this potential, unexpected side effect, mbg dug into the research and chatted with functional medicine doctors. Here’s what they have to say. 

Can probiotics cause gas?

The short answer is: sometimes. One study on probiotics states that flatulence and bloating are, in fact, two of the most common side effects. Yet, “probiotics are generally considered safe and well tolerated,” the authors note.* 

Advertisement

Why do probiotics sometimes cause gas?

“Many people can get gas or bloating in the first week or two [of starting a probiotic],” functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D., once told mbg. This happens because “it’s a new bacteria for your ecosystem,” she explains. 

According to integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., “everyone's microbiome is always changing.” If you’re suddenly introducing a new bacteria to the environment—even if it’s a good bacteria—the microbiome will have to adjust. “This usually happens when someone has a gut imbalance of good and bad bacteria,” Gandhi adds. 

Can you do anything to help?

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

If you’re experiencing gas after starting a probiotic, try lowering your daily intake. Start by taking “one pill every three days and slowly come back to the recommended dose," integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., once recommended. 

Additionally, it may be helpful to eat foods rich in prebiotics, which can help the probiotic bacteria flourish. “Prebiotics are largely nondigestible fibers that provide nourishment for beneficial bacteria,” Singh writes for mbg. “Think of prebiotics as fertilizer for the good guys.” 

If the side effects don’t subside after a few weeks of taking probiotics, visit a doctor or gastroenterologist. “Definitely talk to your functional or integrative doctor because that is a tell-tale sign something else is going on underneath,” Gandhi says. In the meantime, you may need to stop taking the probiotic you’re currently on and find one with targeted strains that meet your specific digestive needs.* 

Advertisement

Bottom Line.

Probiotic supplements contain living bacteria, which are meant to help balance the gut microbiome.* However, the introduction of new bacteria might temporarily unsettle your gut microbiome, leading to side effects like gas. After a few weeks, however, probiotics have been shown to support various aspects of digestive health.* If the symptoms haven't gone away by then, check in with your doctor.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

3 Ways To Destigmatize Mental Health, According To A Neuropsychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.
3 Ways To Destigmatize Mental Health, According To A Neuropsychiatrist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Reduce Stress Quickly (No, Not Meditating)

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Reduce Stress Quickly (No, Not Meditating)
Home

A Designers' Guide To Shopping (And Selling) Secondhand Furniture

Emma Loewe
A Designers' Guide To Shopping (And Selling) Secondhand Furniture
Love

How One Of The Longest Phases Of Psychosocial Development Shapes You

Sarah Regan
How One Of The Longest Phases Of Psychosocial Development Shapes You
Mental Health

3 Oft-Overlooked Things Affecting Your Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist

Jason Wachob
3 Oft-Overlooked Things Affecting Your Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist
Beauty

The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

Alexandra Engler
The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

From Romantic To Raunchy, 23 Games To Play With Your Significant Other

Sarah Regan
From Romantic To Raunchy, 23 Games To Play With Your Significant Other
Recipes

Feeling Down? Try One Of These 4 RD-Approved Recipes To Boost Your Mood

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Down? Try One Of These 4 RD-Approved Recipes To Boost Your Mood
Home

6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Darker — Without Shelling Out For Blackout Shades

Emma Loewe
6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Darker — Without Shelling Out For Blackout Shades
Functional Food

There Are So Many Types Of Salt—Here's An R.D.'s Advice On Picking One

Eliza Sullivan
There Are So Many Types Of Salt—Here's An R.D.'s Advice On Picking One
Beauty

How To Do Perfect At-Home Pedicures: An Easy Step-By-Step Guide

Andrea Jordan
How To Do Perfect At-Home Pedicures: An Easy Step-By-Step Guide
Recipes

You Won't Believe These From-Scratch Mushroom Ravioli Are Vegan

Ashley Hankins
You Won't Believe These From-Scratch Mushroom Ravioli Are Vegan
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-probiotics-cause-gas

Your article and new folder have been saved!