If you're wary about increasing probiotic intake, the best thing to do is monitor your body for any reactions or discomfort. You can also ease into it by taking "one pill every three days and slowly come back to the recommended dose," says Singh. "There's no rush." Alternatively, since most probiotics come in capsule form, you can open up the capsule and take a fraction of the dose to see how you do with it and build up to a full dose as tolerated.