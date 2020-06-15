mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

Is There Such A Thing As Too Many Probiotics? Experts Explain

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Overhead of Pills, Vitamins, and Probiotics

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

June 15, 2020 — 9:10 AM

Probiotics are often recommended for people dealing with uncomfortable gas, bloating, and digestion issues. Since the word probiotics actually refers to a healthy bacteria, that recommendation can be a bit confusing. Is it best to consume probiotics through food or through supplements? And is it ever OK to double up?

Can you take too many probiotics?  

It's generally safe to consume multiple forms of probiotics. But it's important to take an individualized approach when deciding how many probiotics to take and in what form, says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D.

According to family physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., if eating fermented foods and taking multiple probiotic supplements causes someone to feel worse (think bloating, gas, nausea, or abdominal pain), then there is most likely a medical problem beyond dysbiosis, or an imbalance of bacteria in the microbiome. In this case, they should consult a doctor.  

"Some people who have a histamine intolerance may actually have a problem with fermented foods, as well," Singh says. "They may get reactions or rashes as a result of taking too much." 

Advertisement

Can I double up on probiotics? 

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

It's absolutely OK to take multiple probiotic supplements at the same time, says Singh. But you may want to look into trying supplements with different strains to target various needs within the gut.* Otherwise, taking just one multistrain probiotic supplement will serve the same purpose. 

"I wouldn't eat fermented foods and take a probiotic literally at the same time," Gandhi says. Instead, she recommends taking a probiotic supplement first thing in the morning on an empty stomach and eating fermented foods throughout the day. 

If possible, Singh recommends incorporating probiotic-rich foods into the diet in addition to your probiotic supplement. "Not only do you get the probiotic benefit of the food itself," he explains, "but you're also getting the nutritional value of actually eating something that has other vitamins and minerals, as well." 

Is there an ideal amount of probiotics to take each day? 

While everyone is different, Gandhi recommends a probiotic with more than 20 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) within each dose. And looking for probiotics with various strains can be helpful in diversifying the gut microbiome, she explains.* 

If you're wary about increasing probiotic intake, the best thing to do is monitor your body for any reactions or discomfort. You can also ease into it by taking "one pill every three days and slowly come back to the recommended dose," says Singh. "There's no rush." 

Advertisement

Bottom line.

Probiotics are bacteria that can help enhance gut health—through probiotic-rich foods or high-quality supplementation.* Taking multiple types of probiotics is generally safe, according to experts. Taking an individualized approach to probiotic consumption and monitoring symptoms, such as gas, bloating, and abdominal pain, can help people determine the right amount.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around

Sarah Regan
Is There A Right Time Of Day To Take Hemp Or CBD? We Asked Around
Integrative Health

What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works

Jessica Timmons
What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works
Change-Makers

24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse
Personal Growth

What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now

Margeaux House
What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now
Beauty

To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair

Jamie Schneider
To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method

Jamie Schneider
If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method
Beauty

Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate

Jamie Schneider
Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate
Spirituality

40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share

Sarah Regan
40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share
Beauty

Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help

Alexandra Engler
Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help
Beauty

The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)

Alexandra Engler
The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/too-much-probiotics

Your article and new folder have been saved!