It's generally safe to consume multiple forms of probiotics. But it's important to take an individualized approach when deciding how many probiotics to take and in what form, says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D.

According to family physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., if eating fermented foods and taking multiple probiotic supplements causes someone to feel worse (think bloating, gas, nausea, or abdominal pain), then there is most likely a medical problem beyond dysbiosis, or an imbalance of bacteria in the microbiome. In this case, they should consult a doctor.

"Some people who have a histamine intolerance may actually have a problem with fermented foods, as well," Singh says. "They may get reactions or rashes as a result of taking too much."