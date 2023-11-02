Looking To Restore Gut Health? 5 Reasons This Probiotic Is The Best For The Job*
If you're at all interested in gut health, you likely know that taking a probiotic can help increase the good bacteria in your gut and aid in digestion. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to know which is best for your specific goals.
Luckily we've done the legwork for you, testing countless probiotics and eventually developing one of our own. Allow us to reintroduce mindbodygreen's probiotic+. This powerhouse probiotic is the first of its kind, and happy customers agree it's made a huge difference in their gut health and comfort.* Here's why:
The formula is one-of-a-kind
Different probiotics will have different bacteria strains inside, and in the case of probiotic+, it's the only blend in the world with our unique combination of four targeted strains. This formula was specifically designed with gut health and weight management in mind. We chose strains that elevate your gut microbiome and have been researched for their ability to ease bloating, aid digestion, promote regularity, and more—probiotic strains clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*
Here are the four strains you'll find in each capsule of probiotic+ and a bit on what they each can support:
- Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07: Clinically shown to help ease bloating, promote abdominal comfort, and support healthy immune function.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis B420: Clinically shown to support the gut barrier and encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake, abdominal fat mass, and waist circumference.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: Clinically shown to support digestion and regularity while reducing gas. HN019 improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*
- Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM: Clinically shown to help with bloating, promote abdominal comfort, and support a healthy frequency of bowel movements.*
You don't need to worry about sketchy additives and fillers
One of the pitfalls of some supplements is a lack of transparency that makes it difficult to know what you're truly getting. The good news is, you don't have to worry about that with probiotic+.
Here's a quick look at all the things you won't find in our probiotic (or any of our supplements, for that matter).
- GMOs
- Binders, preservatives, coatings, shellacs, gums, carrageenan, or magnesium stearate
- Gluten, eggs, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, or soy
- Artificial colors, flavors, or MSG
- Artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, or stevia
- Low or no FODMAPs, low or no lectins
You can start seeing results in as little as two weeks
When you start taking a probiotic, you're likely going to want to see effects fast. Everybody will react to a new product differently, but with probiotic+, you may notice improved total digestion time, reduced gas, and increased regularity within two weeks.*
Give it another week and you may experience less bloating and enhanced abdominal comfort.*
The packaging is sustainable
Sustainability is top of mind for us here at mbg, and that means we source our ingredients consciously and use packing that causes as little environmental harm as possible. Each probiotic+ order comes in a recyclable amber glass bottle (which also protects the ingredients from UV light degradation), plus our shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable.
The reviews speak for themselves
If you're still not convinced, don't just take our word for it. Since we launched this one-of-a-kind product, it's racked up an average rating of 4.5/5 stars from gut-happy customers. One reviewer, Deborah F., writes that she doesn't see herself ever going without probiotic+.
Or take it from Ivete C., who says that at just three weeks in, she noticed "real changes in her digestion."* Another, Mary F., says it's provided her with "regularity and increased energy."*
The takeaway
Not all probiotics are created equal, so if you're looking to improve your gut health, it's important to choose a targeted and transparent formula you can trust with ingredients that can offer real results. That's exactly what you'll get with probiotic+.* Learn more about the product here.
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.