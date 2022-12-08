This Probiotic Strain Has Been Clinically Shown To Support A Healthy Weight*

As a refresher, probiotics are live organisms that promote healthy bacterial diversity. Think of them as "good bugs" that support the body's microbial balance, promoting more vibrant health.*

They're naturally found in certain foods, but can also be supplemented in capsules or powders. Probiotic supplements can include a range of different bacterial strains; each one with its own nuanced effect on the gut (and your health).

And if you're looking to maintain and support a healthy weight, one strain that's found to be particularly beneficial is Bifidobacterium lactis 420 (B420). Not only has this bacterial strain been clinically shown to support the gut barrier, but it can also encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake1 , abdominal fat mass2 , and waist circumference3 .*

As one 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients1 explains, B420 can help slow down many of the processes associated with gut microbial imbalance, and "may improve the epithelial integrity by rebalancing" those gut bugs "by increasing the prevalence of lean phenotype microbes such as Akkermansia muciniphila."* Read: this bacteria strain can literally help you and your gut find a happy equilibrium of good bacteria—and a healthy weight.*