This Probiotic Strain Has Been Clinically Shown To Support A Healthy Weight*
When you glance at your probiotic label, you're going to see a lot of names for bacteria that may not mean all that much to you. But there's one you'll definitely want to look for if supporting a healthy weight is your goal: Bifidobacterium lactis B420, or B420.* Here's the science on why this strain is so effective for supporting weight management.*
The research on B. lactis 420 for weight management.
As a refresher, probiotics are live organisms that promote healthy bacterial diversity. Think of them as "good bugs" that support the body's microbial balance, promoting more vibrant health.*
They're naturally found in certain foods, but can also be supplemented in capsules or powders. Probiotic supplements can include a range of different bacterial strains; each one with its own nuanced effect on the gut (and your health).
And if you're looking to maintain and support a healthy weight, one strain that's found to be particularly beneficial is Bifidobacterium lactis 420 (B420). Not only has this bacterial strain been clinically shown to support the gut barrier, but it can also encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake1, abdominal fat mass2, and waist circumference3.*
As one 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients1 explains, B420 can help slow down many of the processes associated with gut microbial imbalance, and "may improve the epithelial integrity by rebalancing" those gut bugs "by increasing the prevalence of lean phenotype microbes such as Akkermansia muciniphila."* Read: this bacteria strain can literally help you and your gut find a happy equilibrium of good bacteria—and a healthy weight.*
How to get it:
So, how can you get enough of this health-supporting strain?
Allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's signature blend, probiotic+. The combination of four bacterial strains (including B420, plus B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) is specifically designed to support a healthy weight while also helping to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome.*
That's because these strains have been clinically shown to support gut health by maintaining key, daily functions of the digestive system, aiding in digestion and nutrient absorption, and promoting abdominal comfort and regularity.*
As one satisfied customer writes, "This probiotic has literally changed my life for the better. Finally, a probiotic that lives up to its name. Thank you." Other reviewers note that probiotic+ has helped them have more regular digestion, ease gas and bloating, and feel more comfortable after meals.*
The takeaway:
If you're on the hunt for a probiotic that can help support a healthy weight, you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for Bifidobacterium lactis B420.* And for a supplement that will help with critical aspects of digestion and gut health, probiotic+ is the name to know.* Learn more about the product here.
