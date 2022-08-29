Why You Should Really Buy Supplements Stored In Amber Jars (& Not Just for Sustainability)
There are so many reasons why you should aim to cut down on the amount of plastic you use in your life, but did you know that this can actually extend to supplement storage as well? At mbg, we take pride in the fact that our supplements are sold in glass amber bottles and jars rather than plastic packaging, and outside of the sustainability angle there’s another reason why keeping your supplements in amber jars is a good thing for the environment—and your body.
Why you should buy supplements in amber glass.
First off, you should know that supplements do, in fact, expire. However, how you store your vitamins and minerals can make a difference in how long they last on your shelf, although you should still aim to take them daily to actually reap the benefits. With this in mind, amber glass bottles can help support the stability and longevity of your supplements, making them more effective for a longer period of time.
"Amber glass has light-filtering properties, protecting against UV light,” nutrition scientist and mbg vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. previously told mbg. “Many nutrients and phytonutrients are susceptible to oxidation from light, so the tinted amber is a protective barrier against that potential process,” Ferira expounds.
If you’re going to invest in high-quality supplements it’s important that you actually store them as directed, and while the amber glass packaging can help to protect from UV light, you’ll still want to keep your vitamins out of sunlight and heat. "Keeping them away from light, humidity, and heat (don't leave them in a hot car) will extend their shelf life and ensure that they don't degrade faster than the package labeling," holistic pharmacist Joanna Lewis, PharmD previously noted.
Amber glass is a high-quality, eco-friendly packaging system designed to protect the potency and purity of your supplements, so taking care to store them properly will ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, and your body gets the nutrients it needs. Not to mention, “you don’t have to worry about plastic leaching like you do with plastic bottles,” adds Ferira.
Why our multi is housed in amber glass.
"The entire mindbodygreen supplements+ portfolio comes to you in premium, eco-friendly packaging. This includes our capsule products, which come housed in amber glass bottles and jars,” Ferira explains.
If you’re looking for a comprehensive and easy way to support your daily essential nutritional needs (outside of food and water, of course) mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is a great choice. Delivered in an amber glass jar, this high-potency, vegan multi formula is expertly designed to support whole-body health and longevity for women and men.*
This innovative multivitamin features a built-in, bioactive B vitamin complex, full lineup of other essential vitamins and minerals, plus six key botanical bioactives to help you work towards your healthiest self.* In just two capsules, you can rest assured you’re promoting nutritional sufficiency each day with ease.*
The takeaway.
At the end of the day, how you store your supplements are packaged and you store them is up there in importance with actually taking them every day. Investing in an option that provides high-quality packaging will ensure you're putting the most beneficial product into your body while protecting against UV light (while also caring for the environment by limiting plastics). Just remember to keep your daily vitamins and minerals out of the sunlight, and when in doubt, there's likely directions for the best storage method on the packaging itself.
