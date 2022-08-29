First off, you should know that supplements do, in fact, expire. However, how you store your vitamins and minerals can make a difference in how long they last on your shelf, although you should still aim to take them daily to actually reap the benefits. With this in mind, amber glass bottles can help support the stability and longevity of your supplements, making them more effective for a longer period of time.

"Amber glass has light-filtering properties, protecting against UV light,” nutrition scientist and mbg vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. previously told mbg. “Many nutrients and phytonutrients are susceptible to oxidation from light, so the tinted amber is a protective barrier against that potential process,” Ferira expounds.

If you’re going to invest in high-quality supplements it’s important that you actually store them as directed, and while the amber glass packaging can help to protect from UV light, you’ll still want to keep your vitamins out of sunlight and heat. "Keeping them away from light, humidity, and heat (don't leave them in a hot car) will extend their shelf life and ensure that they don't degrade faster than the package labeling," holistic pharmacist Joanna Lewis, PharmD previously noted.

Amber glass is a high-quality, eco-friendly packaging system designed to protect the potency and purity of your supplements, so taking care to store them properly will ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, and your body gets the nutrients it needs. Not to mention, “you don’t have to worry about plastic leaching like you do with plastic bottles,” adds Ferira.