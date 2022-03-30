Does Collagen Expire? Here's How To Make Sure Yours Stays Fresh

The whole point of a daily collagen routine is to consume those hydrolyzed collagen peptides, well, daily. To reap the skin benefits, research suggests you should stick with it until at least three months—and that’s assuming you abide by a regular ritual.* Considering most collagen powders contain 20 to 30 servings, you might breeze through the formula rather quickly. Scoop after scoop, you stir it into your coffee, smoothie, oatmeal, and—poof!—it’s gone in a month or so, and you’re onto the next bag.

But just in case you have an extra product tucked away in your cabinet, you may be wondering: Does collagen expire? Could you technically consume it past its use-by date? The answer (like many collagen-related questions) isn’t so simple, as your storage habits are everything. Below, we break down the supplement’s shelf-life and how to make sure yours stays fresh.