Once a "niche wellness" supplement, collagen has now gone full-blown mainstream. They're are now touted by health experts, beauty enthusiasts, and everyday people alike. Now, using a collagen supplement can be as simple as adding a scoop of it to your smoothie or grabbing a buzzy new "collagen water" at the store. (For what it's worth, we recommend the former, and—ahem—using mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+).

But if you want to optimize your results, there are a few steps you may be missing in your routine. Here, three hacks that are commonly overlooked.