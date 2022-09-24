 Skip to content

The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*

The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Woman with Hand on Stomach

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

September 24, 2022

Perhaps one of the most vital areas of your well-being you should keep a watchful eye on is your gut health. But we know that life can get busy and you don't always have the time to think about exactly what your tummy is asking for, so we'll make it easy for you: if you're looking to beat bloat and promote gastrointestinal health, it may be time to look into taking a daily probiotic.*

Meet probiotic+.

There's no doubt that bloating is one of the most frustrating conclusions to a meal. The next time you're walking away from the table with that tight, distended sensation, consider mbg's probiotic+ your new best friend.

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*

Starring four targeted probiotic strains specifically designed to ease bloating, support healthy digestion, and elevate your gut's microbiome, probiotic+ is the teammate you never knew you needed.* The strains you'll find in our product (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) are clinically shown to support a healthy gut while allowing you to maintain regular digestive function throughout each day.*

We're not shy about our love for probiotic+ here at mbg, and real customers are also loving the benefits this powerful supplement provides. Here's what they have to say:

"Only one capsule a day helps with any bloat I might face."

"probiotic+ was simple to incorporate into my morning routine since it's shelf stable and easy to grab from my desk at work. Only one capsule a day helps with any bloat I might face and it's a quick little step towards helping my body feel its best every day."*

—Anna

"My gut has never felt better, and I have had way less bloat."

"As someone who has been taking probiotics for a lot of my adult life, I have to say I have never felt such a positive effect as this one. Within days after starting to take probiotic+, I have noticed my gut has never felt better, and I have had way less bloat. SO happy to have found a clean ingredient probiotic that actually works, from such a trustworthy brand! From the actual probiotic to the packaging, you can tell how much thought has gone into creating such a quality product!"*

—Janine

"I already know its benefits will outweigh all other probiotics I've tried before."

"With the amount of travel I do for work, I need a probiotic that is reliable (I need to stay regular!) and convenient. I LOVE that probiotic+ does not need to be refrigerated, which makes it so easy for travel and after just a few days I already know its benefits will outweigh all other probiotics I've tried before and I just need to take ONE daily! I usually bloat right after lunch from all the raw veggies I pack into my salads but I have noticed that has not occurred for the past few days with the probiotic+. I can’t wait to subscribe."*

—Jenna D.

"Since starting probiotic+, my bloating is pretty much gone!"

"Since starting probiotic+, my bloating is pretty much gone! I take a dose every morning and feel great for the rest of the day. It's really helped my digestion and I can tell when I forget to take it. All the cruciferous veggies and salads I eat pretty much every day no longer make me feel bloated or sluggish anymore. So happy I found a probiotic that actually works."*

—Courtney H.

'It has really improved my gut health and digestion"*

Karin F., verified buyer of probiotic+

"It’s so nice not being bloated anymore!"

"This product is so amazing. I saw results within a week to two weeks. It’s so nice not being bloated anymore! I’ve been recommending this to family and friends nonstop."*

—Erica J.

"Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut."

"After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. Less of a heavy feeling in my gut. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*

—Dianne M.

"My bloat is gone!"

"Honestly this changed my body. I’m vegan and have tried literally 50 different brands over the past few years and every single one made me bloat... This probiotic+ though?? My bloat is gone! I just subscribed to a monthly bottle - seriously, order it. It is worth every cent."*

—Kristine K.

"It has really helped to calm my gut."

"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system I decided to try probiotic+ from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall. Thank you for this product."*

—Millie S.

"A week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt."

"I’ve been taking probiotics for about 5 years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy, TMI but true) and three weeks in I noticed real changes in my digestion. I am now on their auto-order program."*

—Ivete C.

The takeaway.

Be honest: Are you caring for your gut health? Introducing a high-quality probiotic to your routine can work wonders for gut health and digestive comfort, and probiotic+ is a clear favorite for many reviewers.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
