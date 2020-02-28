You don’t want to just take a broad mix of different strains at a high dosage. "I call that the sledgehammer approach," explains renowned integrative physician and Thorne's scientific adviser, Robert Rountree, M.D.. "More doesn't necessarily equal better. They have to be targeted, every bacterium does different things. They've all got an assigned job."

Scientists have identified over 8,000 strains of gut bacteria, all with different characteristics, functions, and health implications. For example, research has shown that the strain Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 can reduce abdominal bloating, while Lactobacillus acidophilus ATCC 314 can promote healthy cholesterol levels.* This can help explain why your probiotic may not be working how you expect it to. With such a broad range of functions across different strains, your probiotic may be full of strains that don’t actually address your needs—or do much of anything.

Taking a well-researched, targeted probiotic is critical. Gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., explains, “Many commercial brands lack the technology to identify specific strains and how much of that strain each dose contains. That could mean you get an ineffective or potentially harmful dose.” Rountree echoes this concern, saying, "If a company doesn't know what strains of bacteria their probiotic has, I would run."