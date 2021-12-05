How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Work, According To People Who Take Them

If you're hoping to support your gut microbiome, ease bloating, and promote healthy digestion—you may have looked into probiotic supplements.* But how long do they actually take to work?

In short, it really depends on a few factors, including your own personal biology and the type of probiotic you're taking. mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, features four types of probiotic strains, strategically targeted at promoting abdominal comfort and supporting regularity.* Plus, one of the strains improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*