How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Show Results, According To mbg Reviewers
Expert Reviewed How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Show Results, According To mbg Reviewers

How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Show Results, According To mbg Reviewers

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor

Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Work, According To People Who Take Them

Image by Valentina Barreto / Stocksy

December 5, 2021 — 10:02 AM

If you're hoping to support your gut microbiome, ease bloating, and promote healthy digestion—you may have looked into probiotic supplements.* But how long do they actually take to work?

In short, it really depends on a few factors, including your own personal biology and the type of probiotic you're taking. mindbodygreen's probiotic+, for example, features four types of probiotic strains, strategically targeted at promoting abdominal comfort and supporting regularity.* Plus, one of the strains improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*

Based on research, you should generally expect to notice some impact from probiotics within two weeks, with further benefits after six weeks.* But, again, those results can vary from person to person. While consulting the science is certainly helpful for predicting efficacy—we also value input from mbg reviewers who have tried our product firsthand. Here, 11 individuals share their own experience with probiotic+ and share just how long it took for the supplement to take effect.

"I felt results within the first week!"*

"Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health. I felt results within the first week!"*

—Emma F.

"I noticed a difference in my digestion in a week."*

"I noticed immediately within a week of being on this the difference in my digestive system."*

—Pam L.

"After two days, my all overall bloat began to dissipate."*

"So I went into this skeptical. After two days, my all overall bloat began to dissipate. After about a week, I became more 'regular.'"*

—Suellen C.

"I saw results within a week to two weeks."*

"This product is so amazing. I saw results within a week to two weeks. It's so nice never being bloated anymore! I've been recommending to family and friends nonstop."*

—Erica J.

"Three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion."*

"I've been taking probiotics for about five years and never really noticed a real difference in the way I looked or felt. I just took them because I knew they were 'good for me.' I started taking probiotic+ at the beginning of February, and a week in, I started noticing a real difference in the way I felt (less bloated and gassy—TMI but true), and three weeks in, I noticed real changes in my digestion."*

—Ivete C.

"You can see results very quickly."*

"I am a gastroenterologist and have used different types of probiotics. You can see the result very quickly, and it has been quite sustainable. Very impressive."*

—Yao H.

"Noticeable gut changes within 2 weeks."*

"Noticeable reduction in how my gut felt within two weeks. I plan to keep using these probiotics for a while."*

—Joe S.

"It takes about 2 weeks...they really changed my life."*

"I don't see myself ever without these. It takes about two weeks to have these in your system. I really thought I would order the first month and, like with everything else, it would not do what it says. But I was mistaken, and they really changed my life. Thank you."*

—Deborah F.

"Feel 100 times better after just a month."*

"Seriously so grateful I found this probiotic! Third probiotic I have tried, and it's a game-changer! Feel 100 times better after just a month."*

Abby B.

"I noticed a difference in my digestion after one month."*

"After using this product for just one month I noticed a difference in my digestion. Less gas and bloating. HIGHLY recommend. Worth every cent."*

—Dianne M.

"For me, it took a while...but now, I will not live without these!"*

"For me, it took a while. Nearly two months to start to see a change, a decrease in bloating and more regularity, better digestion, etc. But I am now on the third bottle, and I will not live without these! Thank you for a quality product."*

—Deanna M.

