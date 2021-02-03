I drink tea all the time. Not only do I love the taste, I also find the act of making and consuming tea to be extremely relaxing—probably why it’s been a ritual in parts of Asia for centuries. My favorite teas are organic green tea, peppermint, and decaffeinated cinnamon spice black tea.

Tea also has amazing benefits for your brain. Drink green, black, and oolong tea, and you may be able to thwart cognitive decline by as much as 50%, according to recent research. Other studies have shown that green tea can lower anxiety, boost memory, hone attention, and improve overall brain function and connectivity.

Drinking just one-half cup of green tea daily may lower the risk of dementia and depression while slashing the body’s production of the stress hormone cortisol. In fact, people who regularly drink green tea can lower their depression by as much as 21%, according to studies—researchers say that’s the stress-busting equivalent of doing 2.5 hours of exercise per week.

You can credit tea’s incredible cognitive advantages in part to epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant found primarily in green tea but also in black, white, and oolong. EGCG helps protect cells from oxidative stress while fighting inflammation and has been shown to produce brain waves associated with relaxation and alertness. For these reasons, tea, especially green tea, has been shown to help prevent a variety of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s.

Green, black, white, and oolong tea also contain L-theanine, an amino acid that helps relax the central nervous system. And while they don’t include anywhere near the amount of caffeine found in coffee, these teas have a small amount of caffeine, which helps to increase alertness and improve our mood.35

Herbal teas also play a protective role in the brain, capable of fighting off neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, according to research. For optimal health benefits, avoid adding milk, sugar, or artificial sweeteners to tea.