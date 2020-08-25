7 Simple Ways To Find Micro-Moments Of Self-Care When You're Low On Time

And when all else fails, a good old fashioned walk is an excellent way to work some self-care into your day. You get your body moving, you can enjoy nature and all its sounds, and walking itself is known to have tons of health benefits,. Take it one step further and go barefoot—also known as "earthing"—to connect with the Earth while you take some time to connect with yourself.

Self-care comes in all shapes and sizes, prices, and time spans. A spa day or a full-blown weekend trip to the wilderness may be the self-care you need one day—but there will also be days you have 10 minutes tops to show yourself some love. When those moments come, these options are always available to you.