Now that you know about frankincense's potential benefits, you may be curious about how to use the essential oil or incorporate it into your routine. First off, frankincense can be applied to the skin to ease pain. Add a few drops to a carrier oil like jojoba or to your favorite lotion or cream and massage sore muscles or joints. Keep in mind that when applied to the skin, frankincense has the potential to cause an allergic reaction, so you should always start with a small patch test first. To alleviate irritation, always mix frankincense into a carrier oil before applying.

For a refreshing change to your brushing regimen, you can also make your own mouthwash with water, salt, and frankincense. Or add a few drops to a homemade paste.

You can also diffuse frankincense or dab the oil on your pulse points for its anti-anxiety and mood-boosting aromatherapy benefits. If you're sick with a cold, allergies, sinus infection, or another respiratory issue, add a few drops of frankincense to a chest salve and apply.

You may be wondering if frankincense is safe to ingest. Studies describe Boswellia extract, also called olibanum, as safe and tolerable and having a low toxicity. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists it as a safe substance and permits its use as a food additive. That being said, there's a wide range of essential oils on the market, and their formulations don't undergo FDA scrutiny. Ingestion of any essential oil as a supplement is best done in capsule form and in the smallest amount.