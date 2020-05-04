5 Health Benefits Of Frankincense Essential Oil & Exactly How To Use It
Frankincense comes from the Boswellia tree, native to India, the Middle East, and regions of Africa, and it can be used as a resin or turned into an essential oil. In all its forms, the plant compound has deep roots in ayurveda; it's been used to inspire purification, promote a sense of calm, and support the immune system for thousands of years. Nowadays, key compounds in frankincense known as boswellic acids are being studied for their anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects, among other potential benefits. Here's what you need to know about incorporating frankincense into your routine in a safe and supportive way.
5 useful benefits of frankincense essential oils:
1. May help with arthritis symptoms and joint pain.
One study looked at how rats induced with arthritis responded to extracts of frankincense and myrrh. When given frankincense, or a combined extract, the rats showed a slowed progression of inflammation and prevention of cartilage breakdown, when compared to control and other groups in the study. Human studies are still needed to determine if frankincense is a viable alternative therapy for arthritis and how to use it.
2. May help with gut inflammation.
In a small randomized, double-blind study, researchers compared frankincense extract with the Crohn's disease anti-inflammatory medication mesalazine. In the study of 102 patients with active Crohn's disease, 44 patients were given H15, the extract of the Boswellia serrata tree, and 39 patients were given the traditional medication. Researchers found that H15 was just as effective as mesalazine and determined that the extract "appears to be superior over mesalazine in terms of a benefit-risk-evaluation." With the potential to help individuals who have Crohn's, frankincense may come in handy for other GI issues. But again, more research is needed.
3. May ease anxiety or depression.
When used as an aromatherapy or burned as an incense, the oil or resin may induce calm or boost mood. In one small study with 58 terminally ill patients in hospice, 28 patients received a five-minute aromatherapy hand massage with a blend of frankincense, lavender, and bergamot each day for a week while 30 patients in a control group received the same treatment with just a carrier oil. Patients in the aromatherapy group showed a more significant decrease in pain and depression scores than the control group.
In another study, scientists found that burning frankincense resin (such as with incense) may have positive psychoactive effects. Researchers investigated the impact of incensole acetate, purified from frankincense, on mice and found that it reduced their anxiety and caused antidepressive-like activity.
4. May help fight respiratory illnesses.
In a review of frankincense's therapeutic properties, researchers stated that its ability to inhibit certain enzymes and prevent the release of leukotrienes, which drive inflammation, could make it helpful in easing respiratory afflictions.
Although frankincense shouldn't replace a rescue inhaler or other prescribed asthma treatments, asthma sufferers may find that frankincense can help stave off bronchospasms, also known as an asthma attack. During an attack, mast cells release leukotrienes, which then cause airways to constrict, making it hard to breathe. One small double-blind clinical study treated 40 asthmatic patients with frankincense resin, and a control group of 40 patients with a placebo for six weeks. Seventy percent of patients given the frankincense showed disease improvement, compared to 27% improvement in the control group.
The essential oil may also help battle bronchitis, sinusitis, and symptoms of the common cold, according to a scientific review. Frankincense has a camphor-like aroma that can help ease nasal or lung congestion when inhaled. Additionally, the essential oil's antiseptic properties may protect against germs that can cause illness in the first place.
5. May support oral hygiene.
The antimicrobial benefits of frankincense make the essential oil a favorite in natural mouthwashes and toothpastes. And the ingredient is backed by science: In one study, researchers found that boswellic acids in frankincense help combat oral cavity pathogens.
Additionally, in a double-blind trial, 75 high school students with gingivitis were divided into groups and either given frankincense extract, frankincense powder, or a placebo. Researchers found that frankincense, given in either form, led to a difference in inflammation.
How to use it—and how not to use it.
Now that you know about frankincense's potential benefits, you may be curious about how to use the essential oil or incorporate it into your routine. First off, frankincense can be applied to the skin to ease pain. Add a few drops to a carrier oil like jojoba or to your favorite lotion or cream and massage sore muscles or joints. Keep in mind that when applied to the skin, frankincense has the potential to cause an allergic reaction, so you should always start with a small patch test first. To alleviate irritation, always mix frankincense into a carrier oil before applying.
For a refreshing change to your brushing regimen, you can also make your own mouthwash with water, salt, and frankincense. Or add a few drops to a homemade paste.
You can also diffuse frankincense or dab the oil on your pulse points for its anti-anxiety and mood-boosting aromatherapy benefits. If you're sick with a cold, allergies, sinus infection, or another respiratory issue, add a few drops of frankincense to a chest salve and apply.
You may be wondering if frankincense is safe to ingest. Studies describe Boswellia extract, also called olibanum, as safe and tolerable and having a low toxicity. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists it as a safe substance and permits its use as a food additive. That being said, there's a wide range of essential oils on the market, and their formulations don't undergo FDA scrutiny. Ingestion of any essential oil as a supplement is best done in capsule form and in the smallest amount.
Potential side effects.
Frankincense has few reported side effects and is generally considered safe. When taken as a supplement, the rare side effects may include stomach upset, acid reflux, nausea, and diarrhea. Before trying frankincense, talk to your doctor first about any potential medication interactions or issues with underlying health conditions. Pregnant women should avoid ingesting frankincense.
Frankincense is a versatile, tried-and-true essential oil. Whether you use it as a soothing joint or chest rub, as an aromatherapy tool to calm you, or as an antiseptic agent for oral hygiene, frankincense will become a go-to oil in your arsenal.