The Best Essential Oils For Calming Stress & Anxiety

In a world of whirlwinds, anxiety and stress are simply unavoidable. In fact, stress has become so commonplace that according to the American Psychological Association, 75 percent of Americans experience it at least once a month. When stress becomes rampant, our bodies pay the price, and it manifests in all sorts of ways from sleeplessness and irritability to digestive distress and reproductive issues.

Anxiety can become the most crippling manifestation of stress of them all. Anxiety threatens our outlook on life, causing many of us to wake up worrying and tread water throughout the day just to keep ourselves above the surface. People with anxiety may deal with panic attacks or withdraw from society to cope. Needless to say, something’s gotta give.

While many people turn to pharmaceuticals to deal with stress and anxiety, it may be worth looking to nature first. Essential oils are a wonderful tool that could help you calm down when paired with other stress-relief techniques.

Here's a primer on how to use essential oils for stress and anxiety: