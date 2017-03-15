The Best Affordable Aromatherapy Essential Oils

Aromatherapy is a growing sector of the all-natural health and beauty industry, and it's easy to see why. Incorporating essential oils and aromatic plant medicine into your routine and products can support many facets of health. One of the most common misconceptions is that high-quality essential oils always break the bank. However, that's not the case.

The industry is peppered with suppliers that prey on the fact that many buyers may not know much about aromatherapy. Unfortunately, the industry lacks regulation, so many fall for marketing gimmicks, such as believing that terms like "therapeutic grade" and "certified pure" actually mean being held to a higher standard. Sadly, that's not always the case. Here are some brands that offer quality essential oils that give you the most bang for your buck: