Secrets To Diffusing The Perfect Essential Oil Blend, Every Single Time

When Sara Panton needs a pick-me-up, she walks past the bar and whips up a cocktail of essential oils instead. The co-founder and CEO of Vancouver-based oil company Vitruvi is a pro at mixing, matching, and diffusing essential oils to help balance out every mood.

"Diffusing is a neat way to say I want to take command of this living room, or I want to take control of the energy of my bedroom," Panton told mbg when she stopped by our office earlier this week to celebrate the launch of her new book, Essential Well-Being: A Modern Guide to Using Essential Oils in Beauty, Body, and Home Rituals. From this perspective, diffusing oils can be a creative act of self-care—an opportunity to mix your own scent medicine and have fun doing it.

Get your lavender and lemon ready, because here are some of Panton's top tips for diffusing your way to more energy, a sharper mind, and deeper sleep.