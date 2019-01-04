Five years ago, I came down with what I thought was a stomach bug or a bout of food poisoning—loss of appetite, nausea, fever—that stuck me in bed for three or four days. I didn't eat much over this time but didn't think I was dealing with anything extreme. Finally, my appetite came back, but as soon as I reintroduced food into my system, I couldn't eat anything without experiencing diarrhea afterward.

I was afraid to eat anything other than oatmeal and scrambled eggs, as those were the only foods that didn't send me running to the bathroom. As a foodie who's always thinking about what I want to cook next, this was incredibly frustrating and upsetting.

To add to this stress, I was working in my first real office job at the time. I didn't want my discomfort to ruin my workday, which of course, it did. My "fix" at work came down to barely eating so I could prevent discomfort. This resulted in unhealthy weight loss and a feeling of total isolation. I didn't feel comfortable going out to eat with my friends or even having coffee with my co-workers.

Finally, after a lot of concern from not only myself but my family, I visited a GI doctor. I went through the as-fun-as-you-can-imagine stool test, but results came back inconclusive for any specific infection (as I had waited to see a doctor), nor did it come back with any indication of other serious problems.

He saw my lack of relief and said that the best way to describe what happened was that I came down with a GI infection like gastroenteritis, which resulted in me developing irritable bowel syndrome. Specifically, based on my most severe symptoms—pain and diarrhea—he said that the infection affected the nerves around my gut, affecting motility and sensation. Furthermore, my microbiome was most likely severely depleted, as my food was moving too quickly through my system, preventing proper digestion and absorption.

I was lucky enough to find a GI doctor who had a dietitian on staff. She reviewed the doctor's notes about my tests and subsequent infection diagnosis. During my first visit, she had me write down everything I had eaten the day before. She looked at my diary, asked me how I felt after eating these foods, and when she heard my response, she knew immediately what I needed to do.

"Have you ever heard of FODMAP foods?" she asked. I had not (and keep in mind, I have a dietetics and nutrition degree).

That was the beginning of my deep dive into the low-FODMAP lifestyle.

FODMAP is an acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. Basically, they're types of sugars found in different foods at different levels and can cause discomfort during digestion for those people who have compromised gut function.

I learned that fructose, a simple sugar or monosaccharide, is a sugar I react to most. Fructose is usually digested and absorbed in the small intestine. If properly digested and absorbed, the broken-down fructose molecules travel into the bloodstream to the liver for metabolizing. If you have trouble digesting fructose, though, the fructose travels farther down the GI tract and becomes the perfect food for bacteria to consume, causing gas, bloating, and pain. Additionally, excess fructose consumption can draw too much water into the intestines, causing diarrhea.

Fructose is found in many of the foods and drinks I used to love to consume—apples, protein bars, green juices—just to name a few. All of these foods end up on the FODMAP "do not eat" list, which I'll get to in a bit.

Finding this out was overwhelming. But I knew that I couldn't go on any longer feeling bloated, fatigued, and in pain. Enough was enough.

I began my new plan to eliminate high-FODMAP foods from my diet, along with other lifestyle changes.

The biggest culprits in my own diet, and the most difficult to cut out, included apples, honey, stone fruit, agave, garlic, onions, wheat products, and cashews. Unfortunately, I had to cut these foods out entirely, in true elimination-diet-style. I needed to start taking a quality probiotic to rebuild my gut flora, educating myself on reading food labels more carefully for hidden sugar terms and getting more comfortable asking questions when dining out.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it…at first, it really sucked. I knew that in order for this to work and to feel better, I needed to be strict, which meant cooking most of my meals at home and scrutinizing food labels.

It's been over five years, and it's been quite a journey. I struggled, especially in the beginning, relearning what I knew about how to feed and nourish myself.

Here are six things I've learned on my low-FODMAP journey: