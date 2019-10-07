While thousands of people are seeing the power of celery juice, this green drink isn't backed by science. William explained to me that the reasons science hasn't backed up celery yet is because "in celery, there are undiscovered sodium subgroups, so it's not just salt; it's called cluster salts that haven't been taken apart by science. There's no reason for science and research to care about a celery stick, there's no reason to fund celery research. But the point is there are cluster sodium subgroups and cluster salts have the ability to kill off pathogens."

William explained to me that pathogens are bacteria, viruses, or microorganisms that can cause a huge range of infections from digestion problems to acne and UTIs. So if these cluster salts from celery are killing off pathogens, that is why celery juice can help appease a wide range of infections, according to William.

I also asked a registered dietitian to see if she could back up any of these claims. Rachel Goodman, R.D. and owner of Brooklyn-based private practice Rachel Good Nutrition, thinks that people are seeing the effects of celery juice because, "Celery is a good source of potassium, vitamin K, and flavonoids—compounds that have been shown in studies to help keep electrolyte balance, function as antioxidants, and can help lower blood pressure and inflammation."

Goodman thinks people are seeing that celery is helping digestion, decreasing bloat and improving energy because of how hydrating celery is. And we all know the other age-old cure-all: water. So perhaps people are seeing these miracle effects of celery juice because it's just giving us more hydration that our body needs and doesn't get enough of. When I asked William about this, he pointed out that hydration can't cure Lyme disease and other various illnesses his audience have received relief from by drinking a daily 16 ounces of celery juice.

There is research that says that the antioxidant compounds in celery can help remove free radicals, says functional medicine doctor Jill Baron, M.D., However, she adds that "we don't have the research in humans at this time to verify all the claims."

Goodman is a little wary of the celery juice hype because, "It hasn't been studied as well as other fruits and vegetables that show benefits to our health, such as beets, blueberries, and avocado."

And this is something that William is completely aware of. He's hoping that soon science will fund studies for this. But for now, he has thousands of people (me included) who have experienced firsthand the benefits of this green juice.

Goodman, on the other hand, isn't confident that celery juice can be a heal-all, as she explains, "When it comes to our food choices, we tend to get fixated on a single food or beverage to resolve our health issues when in reality there is no one food that will cure disease... We need to be looking at our overall lifestyle and cultivate healthy behaviors for optimal health. If you enjoy celery juice, it can be part of a healthful eating pattern, but it should be part of the bigger picture and should not replace intake of all other vegetables and fruits."