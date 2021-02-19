Why Green Juice Is the Best Thing I Do Every Day

A day for me begins earlier than I’d like and usually ends with me in an exhausted, half-passed out heap on the couch. Sometimes I leave the house with unwashed hair and no makeup and don’t even care. I hold my son’s backside up to my nose innumerable times a day for a “sniff test” and I sing the Dora the Explorer theme song at random intervals throughout the day. My point is that things aren’t that glamorous and are mostly out of my control. I’m good with that. But you know what I’m not good with? Eating junk just because it’s easier.

And believe me, it is easier. I’ve been guilty of hitting up any place with a drive-thru on an afternoon when my son wouldn’t stop crying and would only be quiet while the car was moving. And trust me, with an irritable four-week old in the back seat, you’re not likely to be ordering a salad, hold the dressing.

Nowadays, things are not as frantic. I’ve adjusted to life with a baby and can now do some things to make sure that we all are healthy and happy. And the best thing I do every day to ensure that is this: green juice.

Are you shocked and awed? It seems like everywhere I turn someone is talking about juicing and its benefits, and I’m pleased as punch by it. Every morning, I start my day with a juice. It’s a “hassle” that I build into my routine, from the cutting/sorting of the veggies to the cleaning of the juicer itself.