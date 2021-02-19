Why Green Juice Is the Best Thing I Do Every Day

Why Green Juice Is the Best Thing I Do For Myself Every Day
A day for me begins earlier than I’d like and usually ends with me in an exhausted, half-passed out heap on the couch. Sometimes I leave the house with unwashed hair and no makeup and don’t even care. I hold my son’s backside up to my nose innumerable times a day for a “sniff test” and I sing the Dora the Explorer theme song at random intervals throughout the day. My point is that things aren’t that glamorous and are mostly out of my control. I’m good with that. But you know what I’m not good with? Eating junk just because it’s easier.
And believe me, it is easier. I’ve been guilty of hitting up any place with a drive-thru on an afternoon when my son wouldn’t stop crying and would only be quiet while the car was moving. And trust me, with an irritable four-week old in the back seat, you’re not likely to be ordering a salad, hold the dressing.
Nowadays, things are not as frantic. I’ve adjusted to life with a baby and can now do some things to make sure that we all are healthy and happy. And the best thing I do every day to ensure that is this: green juice.
Are you shocked and awed? It seems like everywhere I turn someone is talking about juicing and its benefits, and I’m pleased as punch by it. Every morning, I start my day with a juice. It’s a “hassle” that I build into my routine, from the cutting/sorting of the veggies to the cleaning of the juicer itself.
Why I love juicing every day
In one fell swoop I flood my body with vibrant vitamins and minerals and set the tone for the rest of the day. Starting the day with a green juice is a guaranteed way of making sure that my body gets an energetic and clean jumpstart. It also seems to keep me from getting ridiculous later on in the day. After all, what a shame it would be to ruin that clean feeling from my juice with something heavy and processed? There are the top things I notice in myself when I’m faithful to this routine:
- My skin clears up: Sugar and refined carbs make me break out around my chin. It’s pretty awful and it will take two weeks to a full month to clear up after an episode. My green juice makes my skin glow.
- I have energy: And boy do I need it. I feel revved up and ready to go as early at 6:30 am, and I feel light as a feather.
- My digestion improves: ‘Nuff said.
My 3 tips for starting juicing
Are you interested in learning more about green juice? Here are some tips to get you started.
- Shop your local warehouse stores: They are a great place to purchase bulk organic produce at reasonable prices. You don’t need to buy all organic, but keep in mind the dirty dozen.
- Invest in a quality juicer: Do a little research. I personally use a Breville Juice Fountain, and I love it because it’s quick, not a huge pain to clean, and it devours my fruits and veggies.
- Always drink your green juice on an empty stomach: And wait 30 minutes to an hour before putting anything else in your stomach. The fabulous nutrients in your juice will zip through your body imparting awesomeness in the most efficient manner this way.
Some of my favorite green juice combinations to try
Play around with some combos! These are just some of my favorites to get your started.
- Handful of dinosaur kale (4-6 leaves stems), 5-6 stalks celery, 1 lemon (I roughly cut the peel off before juicing), 2 small gala apples.
- 1 whole beet including greens, an inch or two of ginger, 2 cucumbers
- 2 hearts of romaine, ½ lb carrots
Here’s to your health!