Avoiding Plastic Is Hard. Here's How 9 People Aim For Progress, Not Perfection

One challenge I've had in trying to avoid single-use plastic is that some produce items I love, like grapes and berries, are nearly impossible to find not packaged in plastic. So it's just something I try to be conscious about. If it's peak raspberry season and I'm craving them, I'll buy them and then maybe find another use for the clamshell. But if there's something else that sounds just as good that doesn't come packaged in plastic, I might go for that instead. I never want to feel like I'm depriving myself by living a low-waste lifestyle—for me it's just about making decisions from a mindful place.

—Maia Welbel