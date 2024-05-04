Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Research Shows Why Time-Restricted Eating Can Support Sleep

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
May 04, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
woman eating healthy food
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
May 04, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You've likely encountered someone who's sung praises about time-restricted eating (like intermittent fasting), detailing how it has boosted their energy, digestion, appetite control, and immune function.

Yet, amidst these discussions, its impact on sleep often takes a back seat, though it could be just as noteworthy.

Here, the benefits of time-restricted eating.

Why time-restricted eating can support sleep

On a previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, pointed listeners to reputable research1 finding that consuming meals within a consistent daily time window is associated with better sleep and overall quality of life.

"Eating over a longer window and/or frequently changing that window is linked to exactly the opposite," Ferira explained. Eating during set times every day has also been shown to support healthy weight and insulin sensitivity2.

While some are able to get their feeding window down to as few as four hours a day, Ferira notes that sticking to a 12-hour window is more realistic for most people.

Time-restricted eating's impact on sleep likely has to do with the way it supports our circadian rhythm or internal clock. By doing activities like eating, exercising, and exposing ourselves to light at roughly the same times every day, we allow our body to slip into a routine.

Once it does, it can become easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day, which has a positive impact on sleep quality.

"From a chronobiology perspective, creating clearly delineated times when you eat, and when you fast, seems to be important to promote a healthy metabolism and good sleep.

That means fewer meals, and during a shorter time window, for example, only between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.," echoes neuroscientist and sleep expert Sofia Axelrod, Ph.D., of Kulala.

She adds that eating full meals during set time periods can also help reduce grazing, or nibbling here and there throughout the day, an eating pattern that seems to negatively affect sleep3 timing and quality.

What to eat during your "feeding window."

As far as what to pile on your plate during this daily window, Peter Polos, M.D., Ph.D., FCCP, FAASM, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, recommends steering clear of anything high in fat or refined carbs.

"There is data to suggest4 diets high in carbohydrates contribute to drowsiness and can lead to fragmented sleep as the carbohydrates are metabolized. Avoidance of high-fat foods is also advised as they, too, can affect sleep quality," he tells mbg.

Instead, a review paper published earlier this year found that Mediterranean-inspired diets higher in protein, fiber, fruits, vegetables, and anti-inflammatory nutrients tend to be associated with better sleep quality.

Aim to enjoy most of your plant-heavy meals earlier in the day, as delayed eating might disrupt the circadian rhythm5.

Experts agree that you should stop eating at the same time every night—preferably around three hours before bed—to give your body plenty of time to digest before sleep.

The takeaway

Our bodies respond to a routine, so it makes sense that eating meals at the same time every day will benefit many facets of your health, including your sleep.

There's research to suggest that restricting your eating times to 12 hours or less a day can keep your snoozing in tiptop shape.

But if that isn't possible, at least try to keep mealtimes consistent and avoid grazing (especially during those tempting late-night hours).

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Foods To Avoid If You Get Migraines & How To Find Your Individual Triggers
Integrative Health

5 Foods To Avoid If You Get Migraines & How To Find Your Individual Triggers

Sarah Garone, NDTR

8 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Brain (Plus, Signs You Need To)
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Brain (Plus, Signs You Need To)

Josey Murray

I'm A Menopause Expert & Here Are 3 Things Women Should Know
Women's Health

I'm A Menopause Expert & Here Are 3 Things Women Should Know

Hannah Frye

Watching *This* On TV May Actually Boost Your Well-Being, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

Watching *This* On TV May Actually Boost Your Well-Being, New Study Finds

Hannah Frye

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Save 20% On My Favorite Tool For Deeper Sleep & Rested Mornings
Integrative Health

Save 20% On My Favorite Tool For Deeper Sleep & Rested Mornings

Carleigh Ferrante

I’ve Never Been Able To Put On Muscle Before This Supplement*
Integrative Health

I’ve Never Been Able To Put On Muscle Before This Supplement*

India Edwards

This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Foods To Avoid If You Get Migraines & How To Find Your Individual Triggers
Integrative Health

5 Foods To Avoid If You Get Migraines & How To Find Your Individual Triggers

Sarah Garone, NDTR

8 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Brain (Plus, Signs You Need To)
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Brain (Plus, Signs You Need To)

Josey Murray

I'm A Menopause Expert & Here Are 3 Things Women Should Know
Women's Health

I'm A Menopause Expert & Here Are 3 Things Women Should Know

Hannah Frye

Watching *This* On TV May Actually Boost Your Well-Being, New Study Finds
Integrative Health

Watching *This* On TV May Actually Boost Your Well-Being, New Study Finds

Hannah Frye

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How
Integrative Health

You Can Spot Dementia 9 Years Before A Diagnosis—Here's How

Morgan Chamberlain

Save 20% On My Favorite Tool For Deeper Sleep & Rested Mornings
Integrative Health

Save 20% On My Favorite Tool For Deeper Sleep & Rested Mornings

Carleigh Ferrante

I’ve Never Been Able To Put On Muscle Before This Supplement*
Integrative Health

I’ve Never Been Able To Put On Muscle Before This Supplement*

India Edwards

This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Helps Me Get A Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.