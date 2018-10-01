I'm Finally Convinced That Inflammation Is At The Root Of My Anxiety. Here's What I'm Doing About It

It feels ridiculous to say this, but I never really worked out consistently until my early 30s, when a bad bout of insomnia resulted in my colleagues dragging me to a yoga class (I had, honestly, been too anxious in my body to attend one before—what if something catastrophic happened in front of everyone?). My anxiety seems to be affected the most by a 20-minute workout first thing in the morning—typically, I wake up at a 4 or 5 on an anxiety scale of 1 to 10, and the workout brings it back down to a 1 or 2, a better place to start the day. Studies have shown that just 20 minutes of exercise is enough to have a huge impact on inflammation—I usually do a home workout because it's attainable, and it's enough. We spend a lot of time in wellness berating ourselves for not running that extra mile or avoiding every single gram of sugar in the world, and, while science might not yet back me on this, I think that telling ourselves that we're doing enough—that we're doing great—is one of the best things for anxiety and inflammation.

Speaking of treating myself a little nicer—I've started getting semi-regular massages. Massages have been found in numerous studies to decrease inflammation and reduce anxiety. I like to do in-home massages because, for me, all of the effects of a massage are diminished when I re-emerge onto New York's cacophonous streets, dodging bikers and pressing up against strangers on a crowded subway. There are tons of apps now that let you order same-day, reasonably priced massages to your home—I've been using Zeel, and I've been so impressed with the quality of the therapists and the ease of use—plus, being able to go straight from the massage table to bed really helps the effects linger. It's definitely one of the more expensive types of therapies I've practiced, but, when I get massages regularly (versus just a special-occasion splurge), I feel a noticeable difference in my baseline anxiety levels. My muscles are also looser, which helps mitigate the cycle of misattribution that can come from physical symptoms of anxiety (meaning: You feel things that often result from anxiety, like tight muscles or nausea, and your subconscious decides you must be anxious, making you feel anxious and thus tighten your muscles or become nauseous, and the cycle continues...) I also foam roll using the Lauren Roxburgh online classes.

To Pedre's point, an oft-overlooked element of treating inflammation and, particularly, its anxiety counterpart, is to enjoy life. I've fallen into patterns where I'm far too focused on my anti-inflammatory diet; I'll skip social plans because I didn't have time to meditate that day. While this can be a problem in wellness generally—wellness is, after all, a tool to have a happier life, not an end result in itself—for us anxious folk, it's more crucial to remember that balance. Anxiety is a disease of trying to control that which we really just can't, and the most important part of my anxiety- and inflammation-soothing practice is giving myself permission to mess it all up: to eat the chocolate, to skip the workout. When my brain protests—"what if, what if, what if"—I change the story. "So what?" I say back. "So what if the worst thing happens? Bring it on. I can handle it."