Pumpkin picking, and the subsequent pumpkin carving, are an iconic part of fall for many people, and with the pumpkin carving comes that experience of scooping out the pumpkin seeds. Sure, lots of people clean and toast their seeds to use in salads or as a snack, but here's an alternative. Grab your air fryer—if you have one—for a quick and easy update on roasted pumpkin seeds.

"These pumpkin seeds are the best I've had—they are so much crunchier than pumpkin seeds roasted in the oven," writes Parrish Ritchie in the new cookbook The Big Book Of Air Fryer Recipes. We also love her suggestion of swapping white vinegar for balsamic vinegar in the recipe, to give the pumpkin seeds a subtle sweetness to go with the sour and salt.

While the recipe is written for making with pumpkin seeds you pick up in a store (so you can make them all year round!), Ritchie does also share the update for making them from a fresh pumpkin: simply add 5 extra minutes of cook time.