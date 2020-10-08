7 Hacks That Make WFH Days More Positive & Productive, From mbg Staffers

Team mbg is fortunate enough to have jobs that allow us to work from home. We've spent the last six months doing what we've always done: dishing about the latest health news (chemical bans! coffee research! spider venom!). We've just done it in virtual chats instead of conference rooms named after superfoods. (The Chia room is dearly missed.)

We recognize that this flexibility is privilege, and we're grateful for it. But we also know that nothing screams monotony like working from home during a pandemic. Here are a few strategies our editorial team has put into practice this week to make the workday a bit more varied and exciting, positive, and productive, week after WFH week.