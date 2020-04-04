These Are The Books mbg Staffers Are Getting Lost In Right Now

I figure now is as good a time as any to commit to a longer read, so I'm diving into the 600-page tome New York 2140. The scene of this sci-fi is almost too real: An apocalyptic New York City where people have to band together to stay safe and sane.

It takes place in a future where global warming has caused sea levels to rise enough to engulf downtown (again, potentially too real) and the city has shifted to this new reality. I'm about a quarter of the way done and am loving it so far.

If you live in or love NYC, you'll enjoy the descriptions of various neighborhoods reimagined in this world. And even if you don't, the book's underlying message is pretty universal right now: Humanity can rise out of chaos, but only if we all work together.

—Emma Loewe, Senior Sustainability Editor