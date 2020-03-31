Grocery stores at present largely evoke thoughts of peril. In fact, the New York Times noted grocery stores and stress now go hand in hand. But since we can't stop purchasing essentials, like food, how can we combat some of that undue stress?

We spoke with Mike Geller, owner of Mike's Organic Market and Martha Stewart's favorite grocer, and he offered insight on best practices for shopping safely and swiftly, as well as overall tips on what to stock up on right now.