How To Navigate The Grocery Store Right Now, From A Grocer

Mike Geller
Mike Geller
Mike Geller is the founder and CEO of Mike's Organic, a retail market and grocery delivery service that sources the finest farm fresh food.
Woman Grocery Shopping with Reusable Bag

Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy

March 31, 2020 — 17:16 PM

Grocery stores at present largely evoke thoughts of peril. In fact, the New York Times noted grocery stores and stress now go hand in hand. But since we can't stop purchasing essentials, like food, how can we combat some of that undue stress?

We spoke with Mike Geller, owner of Mike's Organic Market and Martha Stewart's favorite grocer, and he offered insight on best practices for shopping safely and swiftly, as well as overall tips on what to stock up on right now.

How to shop safely

Generally speaking, it's best to limit your trips to the store and try to shop at off-peak times to minimize risk. Most stores are wiping down shopping carts and surfaces but it doesn't hurt to bring along your own sanitizing wipes and give the cart a wipe down as well as hand sanitizer to immediately use at the end of your trip. As the CDC recommends, please avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes, nose until you are able to wash your hands.

A trick to shop swiftly

Come up with your shopping plan before going into the store and think in terms of categories, rather than items. Instead of shopping for one kind of grain or one cut of meat, have a rough idea of your menu ahead of time and improvise as necessary based on what's available. This will help you can get in and out as quickly as possible. 

Should your grocery list change?

Experts say the food supply chain remains intact and there is plenty of food for everyone, so resist the urge to panic buy. Instead, stock your pantry rationally with staples like rice, beans, pasta, canned fish, nuts and nut butters, oats, and cereal.

While many have been stocking up on non-perishable goods, don't forget produce and vegetables. You could buy these frozen, but when possible, buy them fresh and preserve their best qualities through blanching.

To blanch:

  1. Throw the veggies in boiling, salted water for one minute
  2. Remove from the boiling water and rinse in cold water
  3. Place them on a baking sheet and freeze
  4. Remove from the freezer, put the veggies in baggies, and freeze again

The most important tip

Thank your grocer! Grocery employees have been put on the front lines amidst this crisis and are working around the clock to ensure food makes it to your table. A smile and some gratitude will go a long way in these times when anxieties are running high for everyone.

