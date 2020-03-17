What mindbodygreen Staffers Are Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now

This week, like many other offices, organizations, and events around the world, our team at mindbodygreen began implementing policies of social distancing. Since the transition to working from home, I've also been working hard to keep both my mind and my body healthy.

Thankfully, no commute means extra rest, which is super valuable right now. But as holistic psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, told me "routine is still valuable. Not just for supporting healthy habits, but also for reducing anxiety.”

To maintain structure, I'm making lists that not only incorporate work goals, but also breaks to move my body. Whether it's a walk or an online exercise class, the endorphins help to reduce my stress, and getting outside keeps me from feeling trapped in my apartment.

I was curious, though, what the rest of my team is doing to keep their immune systems strong and help manage their anxiety amid the global pandemic. And since I couldn’t ask in person, they kindly emailed me these responses.