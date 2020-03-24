Fears about COVID-19 combined with social isolation can lead to high levels of anxiety. So how can we maintain both our mental and physical health during these uncertain times? According to integrative medicine doctor, Amy Shah, M.D., spending time in nature can help.

As someone who loves socializing while exercising, the adjustment to working out from home has been challenging for Shah. “There’s nowhere to go and no one to see,” she told us. “One thing I’ve been trying to do is go on walks or ride bikes in nature.”

Since sheltering in place limits opportunities for escape, like coffee shops, restaurants or gyms, getting outside is one way to keep from feeling cooped up. More than that, nature has been proven to help reduce stress—something many of us are experiencing now more than ever.

“Not only does it boost your mood, but it lowers your cortisol levels, as well,” Shah said. “Going somewhere that’s isolated but has greenery is one thing I’ve increased over the last couple of days.”