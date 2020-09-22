Unless you’re reading Charlotte’s Web (and subsequently weeping), it can be hard to feel much favor toward spiders. But a new study published in the journal Pain may encourage people living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to develop a newfound appreciation for the eight-legged creatures.

According to the research, conducted by the University of Queensland, a specific kind of tarantula venom may help manage the pain of gastrointestinal disorders, like IBS. We understand that this idea may take some getting used to (we’re still processing it ourselves), but for the scientists, the results were 15 years in the making.

Over the course of that time, researchers analyzed potential medicinal benefits of different types of spiders. In terms of managing pain, the most promising benefits came from the venom of the Venezuela Pinkfoot Goliath tarantula (Theraphosa apophysis). You know, just the largest known spider in the world.