Amy Schumer Has Lyme Disease — Why Do Her Fans Think Bees Can Help?

Amy Schumer announced to the world that she has Lyme disease—and may have had it for some time, without the slightest clue.

The comedian and actress announced her Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram, of course with a touch of humor. "Anyone get LYME this summer?" Schumer captioned the post. "I have maybe had it for years," she added.

To back up for a second, Lyme disease is a common tickborne illness, which leads to fever, headache, fatigue, and rashes—and it can spread to the joints, heart, or nervous system if it's not treated. But even with these symptoms, it's possible (and quite common) to live with Lyme disease for several years without knowing.

Even with antibiotic treatment, a small percentage of people will experience lingering effects, known as post-Lyme disease syndrome or post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome. In her post, Schumer also asked for advice on the matter—and fans certainly had some buzzworthy advice.