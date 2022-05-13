I'm A Dietitian: This Is How I Keep My Daily Digestion On Track

As a dietitian, a high-quality probiotic supplement is one of the first things I encourage my clients and social media followers to add to their nutrition and health routine.* Gut health is definitely a passion of mine. As we continue to learn so much about the gut, and how it's connected to many other pathways in the body that affect our digestion, mood, immune system and more, I think taking a probiotic every day is a small, attainable way to promote health and to feel your best.*

My mindset around probiotics was further solidified after I experienced an unexpected personal gut issue—and that's when I (had to) discover the targeted option that worked best for me.*