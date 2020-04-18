How To Tell If Your Stomach Pain Is Caused By Stress Or Indigestion

If you have common digestive or food-related issues, Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA, says taking probiotic supplements are your best bet to help manage symptoms.* She also recommends slowing down while you eat, chewing your food completely, and opting for easy to digest foods. Once your digestion is optimized, it will be easier to tell if stress is creating your stomach pain or simply elevating symptoms.

Stomach pain can be a combination of normal indigestion as well as stress because of the connection between your mind and your gut,” Lippman-Barile says. The gut microbiome is an important piece of this connection. “There are three to five times more serotonin receptors in the gut than the brain,” according to Nerurkar. “This may be why the gut microbiome is intimately linked to our mood state.” So even if it starts as a physical ailment, stress can worsen any pre-existing stomach pain.

Another way to narrow down what your main triggers are is by creating a daily pain diary with your doctor, says Nerurkar. When you start to experience stomach pain, write down the time of day, what foods you’ve consumed, what kind of physical activity you’ve participated in, and your current emotional state. “All of these points can help your doctor figure out why you may be having pain.”

It's also important to keep in mind that stress typically affects the whole body—not just digestion—and can lead to rapid breathing, a general feeling of nervousness, and racing thoughts, Lippman-Barile says.

“Stomach pain frequently manifests in some clear timeframe after the stressor happens,” Trubow says. “For some people it's immediate and for others it's a little delayed.” If you’re able to name the stressor—whether it's physical or emotional—responsible for your pain, you may be able to manage it before it becomes problematic.