For this study, researchers wanted to look at how poor sleep and morning coffee affected various metabolic markers. To do this, they gathered a small group of 29 men and women for three trials.

On one night of the study, the subjects slept normally and drank a sugary drink first thing in the morning. On another night, their sleep was disrupted by researchers every hour for five minutes, and they, again, drank a sugary drink upon waking.

And for the final test, participants had another disrupted night's sleep, but this time, they drank a strong, black coffee, half an hour before the sugary drink.

The drink was, calorie-wise, about how much your average breakfast might be. During each of the tests, the researchers collected blood samples to monitor subjects' metabolic markers.