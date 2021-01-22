mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Supplement Helps Skin Look "More Radiant Than Ever," According To Reviewers

This Supplement Helps Skin Look "More Radiant Than Ever," According To Reviewers

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
mindbodygreen supplements+ nr+

Image by mbg Creative / Contributor

January 22, 2021 — 18:03 PM

With skin care, so often we hear about the esteemed "healthy glow." No matter your specific goals (clearing up acne, smoothing fine lines, et al), luminous, dewy skin always seems to be a top pursuit. So when a crowd of reviewers—of all ages, skin concerns, and lifestyles—say a supplement can promote radiant skin (and better yet, keep it that way)? We pay close attention. 

mindbodygreen's nr+, has garnered—shall we say—glowing reviews, with shoppers swearing by the supplement as a beauty shelf staple. 

How nr+ supports radiant skin. 

This skin-loving formula contains a powerhouse of ingredients, starting with the supplement's eponym, nicotinamide riboside (NR). It's a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is a coenzyme that is needed for proper mitochondrial function, and it's able to support your energy at the cellular level—and more energetic cells means more youthful cells in the long-run.

And those spry, youthful cells look supple and hydrated on the surface—think light-reflecting, dewy skin. One reviewer even noticed a difference after a month of use: "After one bottle (approx. 28 days), I have noticed a decrease in wrinkles, smoother texture, and brighter skin! Result: Addicted!"*

nr+

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
nr+

Moving on to the other star ingredients, nr+ also features astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that tempers inflammation, neutralizes free radicals, and manages photodamage;* rhodiola, an adaptogen that helps manage oxidative stress;* and phytoceramides, which drench cells in hydration, enhance moisture levels, and smooth out skin texture.* It's this combination of smart, targeted ingredients that make nr+ a prize for all ages, skin types, and lifestyles: 

"I am 30 (almost 31) years old, but have been tanning for years, and had acne in my young adult years. Those signs have pretty much been reversed. This is a wonderful supplement that truly works," one reviewer wrote, while another noted big improvements in moisture levels and elasticity on her arms and hands. "No more crepey 60-year-old skin."*

Even if you don't have a specific skin concern, per se, the supplement can enhance the glow you already have (and who doesn't want that?). Take it from this reviewer: "I have always had a healthy, glowy complexion, but after three months of incorporating nr+ in to my daily supplement routine, my skin looks younger and more radiant than ever!"*

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

mindbodygreen's nr+ has certainly gained some attention—shoppers love how the supplement helps them glow, no matter their specific skin type or concerns. And with its list of smart, skin-loving ingredients, it's not difficult to see why the supplement plays an integral role in many beauty routines.*

*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How Dry January Affects Your Skin, According To Dermatologists

Jamie Schneider
How Dry January Affects Your Skin, According To Dermatologists
Beauty

This One Cooking Tip Can Help Make Your Nails Stronger — Really!

Jamie Schneider
This One Cooking Tip Can Help Make Your Nails Stronger — Really!
Functional Food

8 Noteworthy Benefits Of Eating Sauerkraut, According To Nutritionists

Abby Moore
8 Noteworthy Benefits Of Eating Sauerkraut, According To Nutritionists
Integrative Health

3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids' Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician

Jamie Schneider
3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids' Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician
Spirituality

The Simplest Tarot "Spread" For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

Sarah Regan
The Simplest Tarot "Spread" For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It
Beauty

For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step

Alexandra Engler
For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Should You Be Salting Your Houseplants? Experts Unpack The Epsom Craze

Emma Loewe
Should You Be Salting Your Houseplants? Experts Unpack The Epsom Craze
Routines

This One Simple Tweak To Your Pushups Will Work A New World Of Muscles

Sarah Regan
This One Simple Tweak To Your Pushups Will Work A New World Of Muscles
Integrative Health

The 3 Hormones This Longevity Expert Wants You To Focus On For Healthy Aging

Jason Wachob
The 3 Hormones This Longevity Expert Wants You To Focus On For Healthy Aging
Beauty

This Ancient Beauty Ingredient Can Banish Blackheads & Scalp Buildup, STAT

Jamie Schneider
This Ancient Beauty Ingredient Can Banish Blackheads & Scalp Buildup, STAT
Personal Growth

I'm A Mindset Coach & Here's How To Start Living A Purpose-Filled Life

Katina Mountanos
I'm A Mindset Coach & Here's How To Start Living A Purpose-Filled Life
Recipes

Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Need Healthy Lunch Ideas? Here's A Filling Smoothie That *Will* Satisfy You
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-nr-supports-radiant-skin-according-to-reviewers

Your article and new folder have been saved!