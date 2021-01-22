This Supplement Helps Skin Look "More Radiant Than Ever," According To Reviewers

Moving on to the other star ingredients, nr+ also features astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that tempers inflammation, neutralizes free radicals, and manages photodamage;* rhodiola, an adaptogen that helps manage oxidative stress;* and phytoceramides, which drench cells in hydration, enhance moisture levels, and smooth out skin texture.* It's this combination of smart, targeted ingredients that make nr+ a prize for all ages, skin types, and lifestyles:

"I am 30 (almost 31) years old, but have been tanning for years, and had acne in my young adult years. Those signs have pretty much been reversed. This is a wonderful supplement that truly works," one reviewer wrote, while another noted big improvements in moisture levels and elasticity on her arms and hands. "No more crepey 60-year-old skin."*

Even if you don't have a specific skin concern, per se, the supplement can enhance the glow you already have (and who doesn't want that?). Take it from this reviewer: "I have always had a healthy, glowy complexion, but after three months of incorporating nr+ in to my daily supplement routine, my skin looks younger and more radiant than ever!"*