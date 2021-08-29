mindbodygreen

The Homemade Bread That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar (And Is Perfect For Breakfast)

Eliza Sullivan
A Homemade Bread That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar (& Is Perfect For Breakfast)

Image by Mike Cockayne / Contributor

August 29, 2021 — 10:05 AM

While restricting carbs isn't always the way to go, that doesn't mean you can't experiment with alternatives to your usual complex carbs every now and then. Take your bread, for example. "Bread can have a similar effect on blood sugar as eating sugar," explains health coach Leisa Maloney Cockayne, "but it's such a staple in our diet."

The key? Opting for breads that are rich in nutrients wherever possible—whether that means sticking to sourdoughs (which some people find easier to digest), picking a whole wheat or whole grain option, or making your own simple loaf at home with hand-picked ingredients.

"This nutritious recipe is a high-protein swap for other breads, and it will undoubtedly become one of your most-made recipes," writes Cockayne in The 7-Day Sugar Cleanse. Made with a mix of almond flour, whole seeds, and eggs, it is, as she says, a high-protein swap but also offers plenty of omega-3s—which flax and chia seeds are particularly good sources of—and it's even gluten-free too.

Omega Bread

Serves 4 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups finely ground almond flour 
  • ½ cup arrowroot powder 
  • 1½ tbsp. flaxseed
  • 1 tbsp. chia seeds 
  • ½ cup mixed seeds, such as pumpkin or sunflower, divided 
  • 1 tsp. baking soda 
  • ½ tsp. sea salt 
  • 5 large eggs 
  • ¼ cup olive oil 
  • 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar 

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. 
  2. In a stand mixer, combine the almond flour, arrowroot, flaxseed, chia seeds, ¾ of the mixed seeds, baking soda, and salt, and mix on medium speed. Separately, beat the eggs, oil, and vinegar together in a bowl, then add the mixture to the dry ingredients, and mix until the ingredients are well combined.
  3. Pour the mixture into the loaf pan, and top the batter with the remaining ¼ of the seeds; ensure the surface is relatively level. 
  4. Bake the bread for 30 to 35 minutes, or until it's golden brown and a skewer inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. Turn the bread onto a wire rack and let it cool. 

Reprinted with permission from The 7-Day Sugar Cleanse by Leisa Maloney Cockayne, Page Street Publishing Co. © 2021. Photo credit: Mike Cockayne.

