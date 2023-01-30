Ask any gut health expert how to get your fill of fiber in every meal—breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and they'll likely tell you: Eat your cruciferous vegetables. But it's not so easy to sneak those veggies into your morning meals, especially if you're a fervent member of the sweet-breakfasts-or-bust camp.

The solution? A yummy, fiber-rich smoothie. Just chuck in all the ingredients—greens included!—and you have one gut-healthy sip. Gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, has mastered his own creamy confection. "There's a core structure that I switch up," he shared on the mindbodygreen podcast. The ingredients may be simple, but they pack quite a punch. Find his go-to shake below.