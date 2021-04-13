4 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks This Functional Nutrition Coach Always Has On Hand

The good news is eating (and properly digesting) the right foods can help mitigate chronic inflammation, and support overall health.

I tapped Tania Marchand, entrepreneur and mindbodygreen Functional Nutritional Coach, to share some of her go-to healthy bites to help keep inflammation at bay, and ensure everyday vitality. Below, four ideas to help you brighten up your snacking habits and add more anti-inflammatory power into your diet—from Marchand's kitchen to yours: