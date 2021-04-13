4 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks This Functional Nutrition Coach Always Has On Hand

4 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks This mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Coach Always Has On Hand
The word "inflammation" gets thrown around a lot in the wellness world. It's important to note that while some inflammation (also known as acute) can support our body's healthy response to infection or injury, chronic inflammation can be detrimental to well-being.
Functional Nutrition Coaching
The good news is eating (and properly digesting) the right foods can help mitigate chronic inflammation, and support overall health.
I tapped Tania Marchand, entrepreneur and mindbodygreen Functional Nutritional Coach, to share some of her go-to healthy bites to help keep inflammation at bay, and ensure everyday vitality. Below, four ideas to help you brighten up your snacking habits and add more anti-inflammatory power into your diet—from Marchand's kitchen to yours:
1. Walnuts
Nuts and seeds are powerhouses for our health. Packed with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, they're a beneficial addition to any nutritious diet. Yet, when it comes to an anti-inflammatory all-star, walnuts are hard to beat.
Research has linked regular walnut consumption to improvements in inflammatory biomarkers, making it a potentially promising plant-based tool for taming inflammation. What's more, studies suggest these mighty nuts can support gut and heart health, along with healthy aging.
2. Coconut kefir
Homemade coconut kefir is one of Marchand's go-to healthy sips, and for a good reason. Fermented foods like kefir are rich in probiotics, which help nourish a healthy microbiome, making them one of the best foods for promoting gut health. In return, this can help stave off chronic inflammation. In fact, one study suggests consuming kefir may support inflammation management.
While classic kefir is made with milk, the coconut variety is a great gut-healthy option for anyone who doesn't eat dairy.
3. Fruits & vegetables
Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of protective compounds, such as carotenoids and flavonoids, with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Marchand specifically loves snacking on "radishes or cucumber slices, with any legumes." She also loves filling her reusable water bottle with green juice or a smoothie "made of berries, walnuts, chia, and sometimes hemp seeds," for an easy on-the-go dose of nutrients.
4. Hummus
With a powerful nutrient profile and superior versatility, hummus is one of Marchand's absolute favorite snacks. This tasty dip includes extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, tahini, and chickpeas—for a healthy combo of fat, protein, and fiber that helps with satiety, better digestive health, and inflammation.
Pair it with some fresh veggies or homemade naan bread for a quick, delicious bite!