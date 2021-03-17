Let’s talk chronic inflammation. It has become this nebulous term, but there’s a reason you hear it so often in the well-being space: Chronic inflammation really is the root of many health concerns. In fact, according to a December 2019 study, chronic inflammatory diseases are the most significant cause of death in the world today.

“It's not just affecting our overall body, but it's affecting our brain. It's affecting our behavior. It's affecting our mitochondria. It's affecting our genes,” says Madiha Saeed, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. So “If we can lower overall inflammation in the body, we can optimize overall health and wellbeing.”

Of course, tackling inflammation looks different for everyone, so there’s not one master list to prescribe. However, Saeed has her favorite staples to keep in her household—here, find her go-to’s.