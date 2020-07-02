Like most foods, there isn’t a right or wrong way to eat goji berries. But if you’re not exactly sure where to start, try using them as a topping on oatmeal, smoothies, or even salads. Glassman’s favorite way to incorporate the berries is adding them to her Superfood Bark. “They’re a colorful, antioxidant-rich addition to the dark chocolate and are a source of natural sweetness,” she says. The best part is this bark can double as a healthy snack or dessert.

Blatner’s go-to recipe is a two-step goji and chia jam. “Simply rehydrate the goji and blend with chia seeds,” she says. “It’s delicious on almond butter toast and yogurt.” She also suggests using them as you would a raisin. But truly, you can add them to any recipe that needs a little extra sweetness or a pop of color.

If you find adding the dried berries to your meals is a challenge, opt for goji powder. You can add a few scoops of the powder to any dish (smoothies! oatmeal!) to reap the health benefits without stressing about how to prepare them. And you just want to pop a supplement and go on with your day, that’s an option, too.