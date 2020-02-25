Study Finds Walnuts Are The Best Nut For Supporting Healthy Aging

The four year long study included data from almost 34,000 women in their late 50's and early 60's, looking for links between nut consumption and healthy aging. They were asked about their diets, physical health, memory, and more, as well as receiving a chronic disease evaluation.

Those who had sound mental health along with no major chronic diseases, memory issues, or physical disabilities were defined as "healthy agers," and they made about about 16% of the women in the study. And interestingly enough, eating just two servings of walnuts a week was linked with a greater chance of being a "healthy ager" compared to a diet lacking walnuts.

Walnuts were recently found to support gut and heart health, too, which may explain some of the numbers seen in this research. And not only are the delicious and versatile, the fact that they support our health as we age makes them even better.