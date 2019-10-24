Getting older is inevitable—and, contrary to what many cosmetic companies and plastic surgeons would like you to believe, it's not necessarily a bad thing. The truth is, if you take good care of your body and mind, you can age downright gracefully and ensure that the years you're tacking on are truly healthy and happy ones.

All of which is to say: You can't slow time, but you can slow the aging process (these eight science-backed strategies are a great place to start).

The problem: The combination of increasingly demanding jobs, crappy sleep schedules, easy-to-access processed junk foods, and the fact that we are literally always connected via email or social media means we have the potential to age ourselves faster than ever before.

So, how do you know whether modern life is prematurely hitting fast-forward on cellular aging? Here are some of the top signs you are aging faster than you have to be: