The New Science of Aging + How to Biohack Your Way to a Longer, Healthier Life

Everyone gets older...and death, of course, is one of the few things we know to be inevitable. But what many of us also seem to think is inevitable is that with age comes exhaustion, aches and pains, a general lack of vitality, and eventually some type of chronic disease like cancer or Alzheimer’s. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve half-joked that my crunching knees and occasionally crippling fatigue are because I’m now in my 30s.

Slowly but surely, however, the whole idea of aging is being flipped on its head. Given breakthroughs in research that have lead to new understandings of what drives the aging process on a molecular and cellular level, more scientists than ever are saying, hey, maybe we don’t actually have to age—at least not nearly as quickly or painfully as we do now. Maybe we can strategically target the underlying mechanisms of aging in a way that adds years to our lives (we’re talking beyond 100) and makes those years truly worth living.

That’s the goal, at least, of Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., who is perhaps the most outspoken proponent of this emerging idea that aging itself should be classified as a disease that can, in fact, be treated.

“What if I told you that you could be just as happy, healthy, and satisfied as you are today at age 120?,” Sinclair asked a group of Google employees in September of 2019 while giving a talk about his research and new book Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don’t Have To. “We have the technologies to be able to be healthy much, much longer until later in life. The hope is that our generations will be able to expect to live until 90 and play tennis, or even make it to 100 and have a career—a second, third, or fourth career.”

Pretty enticing stuff, right? And while part of what’s Sinclair is referring to when he speaks of these “technologies” are medications and genetic therapies that are being tested for their life-extending, disease-preventing (and possibly disease-reversing) potential, his research—and that of other experts in the field—has also uncovered key lifestyle practices and nutrients that target these same longevity pathways in the body. Things that all of us, right now, can tap into.

So let’s unpack some of this, shall we? Here, we dive into the latest research on what actually drives aging on the micro level, the innovations we may be seeing in the near future, and what functional docs, and Sinclair, believe to be the best habits to adopt for a long, healthy life.