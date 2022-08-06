 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
This Colorful, Easy-To-Make Nourish Bowl Keeps Me Energized All Day Long

This Colorful, Easy-To-Make Nourish Bowl Keeps Me Energized All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
nourish bowl

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

August 6, 2022 — 9:31 AM

It's like I have two battling personalities in the kitchen: I'm impatient, yet I'm a sucker for a colorfully curated plate. I'm a textbook Taurus, after all, who enjoys extravagance and beauty (also a nod to my beauty editor status), so I eat with my eyes first. Luckily for me, nourish bowls perfectly straddle each lane—they're equally simple and aesthetically satisfying. 

Other than a nutrient-packed smoothie, it's also the easiest way to throw together a batch of powerhouse ingredients for a filling and satisfying meal. All you have to do is place your toppings of choice on a bed of greens or grains, and you're golden. On days when I barely have time to look away from my computer screen (let alone prepare a lunch spread), nourish bowls often come to my rescue. 

Plus, they're packed with enough protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep me energized and my blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. To get my fill of veggies, I'll typically include a mix of raw staples (tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.). Then, I'll toss on whatever roasted veggies I have left over from the night before (portobello mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli—pile it on). 

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Veggie-Packed Nourish Bowl

Serves 1 

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cups baby kale (or other greens of your choice)
  • 1 cup roasted veggies
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup roasted chickpeas
  • ½ avocado 
  • 1 spoonful (tablespoon) mindbodygreen organic veggies+
  • Drizzle of olive oil or dressing of your choice
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

  • First, make the chickpeas: Spread chickpeas on a sheet pan and coat with avocado oil, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, turmeric, and black pepper. Roast at 400°F for around 10 minutes or until the chickpeas appear golden brown. (I usually meal prep these the night before, so all I have to do is toss them into the bowl.) 
  • In a large bowl, place your bed of greens. Add the roasted veggies, tomatoes, and chickpeas. 
  • Slice half an avocado and place it on top. 
  • Sprinkle mbg's organic veggies+ over the bowl, drizzle on the dressing, then toss to combine. Feel free to add more spices if you'd like for even more flavor.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This $37 Air Fryer Forced My Oven Into Seasonal Retirement

Merrell Readman
This $37 Air Fryer Forced My Oven Into Seasonal Retirement
Functional Food

Looking To Up Your Daily Protein Intake? This Ingredient Is A Winner

Hannah Frye
Looking To Up Your Daily Protein Intake? This Ingredient Is A Winner
Functional Food

5 Frozen Meal Delivery Services That Prove Takeout Is Overrated

Braelyn Wood
5 Frozen Meal Delivery Services That Prove Takeout Is Overrated
Mental Health

This Underrated Vitamin Plays A Key Role In Mood & Cognitive Function*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Underrated Vitamin Plays A Key Role In Mood & Cognitive Function*
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Means You Might Need An Attitude Adjustment
Functional Food

This Viral TikTok Food Trend Can *Actually* Benefit Your Gut Health

Merrell Readman
This Viral TikTok Food Trend Can *Actually* Benefit Your Gut Health
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I Recall Memories & Learn New Languages With Ease, Thanks To This Supplement*

Elena Sukacheva
I Recall Memories & Learn New Languages With Ease, Thanks To This Supplement*
Mental Health

I Suffered From PTSD Until I Got Specialized Care—Here's How I Pay It Forward

Carter Barnhart
I Suffered From PTSD Until I Got Specialized Care—Here's How I Pay It Forward
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week For Summer Love: Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week For Summer Love: Here's Your Horoscope
Integrative Health

Feeling Stressed? This Surprising Supplement Delivers Serious Mood Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Feeling Stressed? This Surprising Supplement Delivers Serious Mood Support
Beauty

Dealing With Stubborn Blackheads? Try This Trick To Remove Them For Good

Jamie Schneider
Dealing With Stubborn Blackheads? Try This Trick To Remove Them For Good
Functional Food

Exactly How To Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check If You Follow A Vegan Diet

Merrell Readman
Exactly How To Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Check If You Follow A Vegan Diet
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/veggie-nourish-bowl-recipe
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!