This Colorful, Easy-To-Make Nourish Bowl Keeps Me Energized All Day Long
It's like I have two battling personalities in the kitchen: I'm impatient, yet I'm a sucker for a colorfully curated plate. I'm a textbook Taurus, after all, who enjoys extravagance and beauty (also a nod to my beauty editor status), so I eat with my eyes first. Luckily for me, nourish bowls perfectly straddle each lane—they're equally simple and aesthetically satisfying.
Other than a nutrient-packed smoothie, it's also the easiest way to throw together a batch of powerhouse ingredients for a filling and satisfying meal. All you have to do is place your toppings of choice on a bed of greens or grains, and you're golden. On days when I barely have time to look away from my computer screen (let alone prepare a lunch spread), nourish bowls often come to my rescue.
Plus, they're packed with enough protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep me energized and my blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. To get my fill of veggies, I'll typically include a mix of raw staples (tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.). Then, I'll toss on whatever roasted veggies I have left over from the night before (portobello mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli—pile it on).
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
Veggie-Packed Nourish Bowl
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups baby kale (or other greens of your choice)
- 1 cup roasted veggies
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup roasted chickpeas
- ½ avocado
- 1 spoonful (tablespoon) mindbodygreen organic veggies+
- Drizzle of olive oil or dressing of your choice
Method
- First, make the chickpeas: Spread chickpeas on a sheet pan and coat with avocado oil, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, turmeric, and black pepper. Roast at 400°F for around 10 minutes or until the chickpeas appear golden brown. (I usually meal prep these the night before, so all I have to do is toss them into the bowl.)
- In a large bowl, place your bed of greens. Add the roasted veggies, tomatoes, and chickpeas.
- Slice half an avocado and place it on top.
- Sprinkle mbg's organic veggies+ over the bowl, drizzle on the dressing, then toss to combine. Feel free to add more spices if you'd like for even more flavor.
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*