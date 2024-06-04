Skip to Content
Recipes

Celebrate Warmer Weather With This Cool Cashew Butter-Collagen Smoothie

Jamie Schneider
June 04, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy
June 04, 2024

As the temperatures begin to rise, it's the perfect time to enjoy a cool and refreshing smoothie, and this recipe will transport you straight to a beach paradise (mentally speaking).

As a smoothie enthusiast who depends on these icy drinks to start my mornings during the warmer seasons (nothing beats a refreshing sip on a sunny day), I've experimented with many recipes, and I can assure you that this one is exceptional.

Naturally, I had to share it (you can find it on TikTok if you're browsing).

This blend is my go-to whenever the weather warms up—it's a delicious, tropical-inspired treat with added beauty benefits, too.*

How to make a tropical collagen cashew butter smoothie

Refreshing and filling, this smoothie will keep you cool and satisfied all morning long. Blenders at the ready...

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen mango
  • 1 handful baby spinach 
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • 1 cup oat milk (or until it just covers the frozen fruit)
  • 3 to 4 ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • Handful of coconut flakes 

Method

  1. Combine the mango, spinach, cashew butter, collagen, oat milk, and ice cubes in a blender and whir until smooth. Feel free to add more ice cubes if you enjoy a colder, frothier texture.
  2. Sprinkle with hemp seeds and coconut flakes.
  3. Sip and enjoy! 

Beauty benefits of this collagen smoothie

As someone who takes painstaking care of her skin, I know that what I put inside my body matters just as much as the topicals I'm slathering on.

So I fill my blender to the brim with healthy, skin-loving ingredients: From the antioxidants and fiber in spinach to the protein in cashew butter to the slew of beauty-centric bioactives in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.*

See, studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels, and promote youthful texture1.*

And, our high-quality formula contains vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, biotin to support strong hair and nails, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.* (Did I mention this powder was chock-full of skin-loving ingredients?)

The takeaway

Smoothies are a tasty and easy way to pack in nutrients. This summer-inspired blend? It features a load of ingredients that fill you up and help you glow.*

