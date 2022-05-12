 Skip to content

These Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes Are Packed With Delicious Antioxidants

These Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes Are Packed With Delicious Antioxidants

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
May 12, 2022

One of the best things about the changing of the seasons is the variety of fresh recipes that come with it. While the winter welcomes in warm, nourishing dishes, the spring and summer are perfect for zesty, fruity meals that bring just as much excitement as a sunny day. Aiming to spice up your breakfast offerings for the spring? Look no further than lemon poppy seed pancakes.

These sweet and delicious breakfast cakes are perfect for brunch from home and are packed with antioxidants from the lemons for a filling and nutritious meal. Jessica Bippen, M.S., R.D., guided us through her own recipe over on her Instagram, sharing that to keep your blood sugar levels in check, you can top your pancakes with Greek yogurt or serve with a side of eggs to give you stable and long-lasting energy

Poppy seeds are known for packing quite the punch when it comes to promoting healthy digestion, and lemons are high in vitamin C and fiber which may support immune health and regularity, too.*

And if you’re looking for easy ways to take your breakfast to the next level, adding a scoop of mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+ will offer several powerhouse vitamins and minerals such as biotin and vitamins C and E to promote skin hydration and elasticity while supporting a healthy intestinal lining.* Yes, this breakfast can count as a form of self-care!

Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oat flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda 
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup Greek yogurt or thick almond or coconut yogurt
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice (juice from 2 small lemons)
  • Zest from one lemon
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Lemon Curd

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
Method

For the lemon curd

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg yolk. Add in the maple syrup, lemon juice and lemon zest, and whisk again until smooth.
  2. Warm a saucepan over medium-low heat. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and cook over low heat, whisking constantly, until it begins to thicken; about 10 minutes. 
  3. Make sure to not let the egg mixture boil. Do not overcook, as the eggs will become lumpy. It should have the texture of loose pudding. 
  4. Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a glass jar. This set makes for silky smooth lemon curd and removes and overcooked egg whites.

For the pancakes

  1. Heat a large skillet on medium-low heat.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, yogurt, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, and vanilla.
  3. Add in the oat flour, baking powder and baking soda, salt and poppy seeds (optional: a scoop of mbg's beauty and gut collagen+). Gently stir until just combined. 
  4. Lightly coat the pan with coconut or avocado oil. 
  5. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan and cook for about one to two minutes on one side. Flip and continue to cook for another minute or two with the rest of the batter. 
  6. Plate the pancakes. Serve with lemon curd and yogurt. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or monk fruit if desired. 
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

