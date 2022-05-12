One of the best things about the changing of the seasons is the variety of fresh recipes that come with it. While the winter welcomes in warm, nourishing dishes, the spring and summer are perfect for zesty, fruity meals that bring just as much excitement as a sunny day. Aiming to spice up your breakfast offerings for the spring? Look no further than lemon poppy seed pancakes.

These sweet and delicious breakfast cakes are perfect for brunch from home and are packed with antioxidants from the lemons for a filling and nutritious meal. Jessica Bippen, M.S., R.D., guided us through her own recipe over on her Instagram, sharing that to keep your blood sugar levels in check, you can top your pancakes with Greek yogurt or serve with a side of eggs to give you stable and long-lasting energy.