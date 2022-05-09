 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Home
3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers

3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers

Kami McBride
Herbalist By Kami McBride
Herbalist
Kami McBride is a well-known author and educator whose bestselling book, "The Herbal Kitchen," has helped thousands of people learn how to use common kitchen herbs and spices in delightfully simple, new, and delicious ways. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels.
Freshly Cut Lemons on a Plate and Messy Tablecloth in Sunlight

Image by Kayla Snell / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 9, 2022 — 11:11 AM

During the warm, sunny days of spring and summer, many of us buy lemons to brew refreshing homemade lemonade and brighten salads with yellow zest. But after you've used the cheery fruit to give beverages and food a citrusy boost, don't toss those precious peels or leftover lemon halves!

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Complemented by an infusion of organic lemon oil from U.S.-grown lemon trees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

Instead, repurpose them to naturally clean your home. The acidic, antibacterial qualities of this multi use fruit can lift stains and odors, making lemons ideal for cleaning and brightening surfaces, appliances, furniture, and even linens.

These three creative uses will help you save money on store-bought cleaners and forgo food waste by pulling as much cleansing potential out of your lemons as possible:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Lemon-infused vinegar all-purpose cleaner

Even with just residual rinds, you can craft batches of lemon-infused vinegar to include in a vinegar-based all-purpose cleaner. It takes some time to make, but the result will be well worth it. Vinegar is an effective cleaner that's great at clearing grease and grime and eliminating odors—and the lemon will give some extra oomph.

For the lemon-infused vinegar:

  1. Fill a quart jar with 1½ to 2 cups of chopped lemon peels, until about ¾ full. Then pour 3 to 4 cups white vinegar over top, covering the lemon by at least a couple of inches.
  2. Cover with a nonreactive lid, or place a piece of wax paper between the jar and lid if you're using a standard metal covering. Store in a cool, dark place for about a month. Check the infusion every so often, and add more vinegar if needed.
  3. After about a month, decant the vinegar by pouring it through a muslin-lined funnel into a clean vessel. You'll then be ready to turn your lemon-infused vinegar into a powerful all-purpose cleaner!
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

For the all-purpose cleaner:

  • Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle and shake until minerals dissolve. Also shake before spraying, and then use this perfect spring-cleaning companion to leave surfaces spotless.  

2. Leftover lemon scrubber

In a pinch, you don't need an infused-vinegar spray to benefit from lemon's scouring power; just use the cut side of a halved lemon to coat your surfaces or appliances in lemon juice, let soak for a few minutes, and then rinse. With this method, you can make your countertops, sink, cutting boards, and faucet shine in no time.

You can also supercharge the effects of lemon with a little salt using the following ideas:

  • Soak smelly utensils or serving tools in a mixture of salt and lemon juice. Rinse after 10 to 20 minutes and marvel at this duo's ability to bust the lingering scent of onions and garlic.  
  • Slice a lemon in half and dip it in salt before scrubbing tarnished brass, copper, or stainless-steel pots and pans. (For aluminum, leave out the salt and buff with a soft cloth after rinsing.)
  • Sprinkle salt and lemon juice over fabric stains. Rub the stained area together for light abrasion, and dry the fabric in sunlight to restore it to a bright, unblemished state.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Scent-sational lemon steam

Now that you've scrubbed down all your surfaces, finish your spring cleaning with a flourish by trying this air-freshening technique:

  1. Combine cut lemon and/or leftover lemon peels with water in a pot and place it on the stove over low heat—just enough to release steam.
  2. You can also add other herbs and spices to customize the scent released by the steam.
  3. Keep an eye on the water and either refill or turn off the heat after it's evaporated.
  4. By the time the water has dispersed, your home will be filled with the fresh scent of lemon.

The bottom line.

Use these three recipes throughout the season to keep your home looking and smelling fresh. Finish up by running any leftover lemon rinds through your garbage disposal to get one final freshening feature out of the lovely, versatile citrus.

omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Complemented by an infusion of organic lemon oil from U.S.-grown lemon trees.

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Complemented by an infusion of organic lemon oil from U.S.-grown lemon trees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+
Kami McBride
Kami McBride Herbalist
Kami McBride is an experienced herbalist, educator, and author whose well-known book, The Herbal Kitchen, has helped thousands of people unlock the healing potential of their spice...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth
Beauty

The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop

Jamie Schneider
The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop
Beauty

Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In
Integrative Health

One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly

Sarah Regan
One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly
Recipes

For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu

Hannah Frye
For Mother's Day Brunch, Add This Decadent Collagen Parfait To The Menu
Spirituality

This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade

The AstroTwins
This Week's Game-Changing Astrological Transit Hasn't Happened In Over A Decade
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

10 Juicy Stretches To Try For A Limber Body, From Personal Trainers

Merrell Readman
10 Juicy Stretches To Try For A Limber Body, From Personal Trainers
Integrative Health

Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight

Sarah Regan
Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight
Recipes

This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On-The-Go

Hannah Frye
This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On-The-Go
Integrative Health

These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard

Jason Wachob
These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard
Sex

Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel
Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/leftover-lemons-in-cleaning
omega-3 potency+

Complemented by an infusion of organic lemon oil from U.S.-grown lemon trees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!