I Chewed Each Bite Of Food 30 Times. Here's How It Changed My Digestion

While we may not put much emphasis on chewing in our fast-paced Western culture, others believe it's a cornerstone of good health. Consider ayurveda—the 7,000-year-old school of medicine considers slow and thorough chewing essential for strong digestive health. Some accounts say ayurveda calls for chewing each bite of food a minimum of 30 times, or until it's liquefied, in order to help you distill more nutrients from your food and keep your digestive process running smoothly.

Me, on the other hand? If I really think about it, I typically chew each bite of food only enough times for me to not choke on it. Probably five to 10 chews max. So I'll admit, this whole "chewing until liquefaction" thing initially sounded downright excessive. But some modern-day nutrition experts make pretty compelling arguments for upping your mastication game.

Turns out, there are digestive enzymes in your saliva, and "when you don't chew your food until liquid, you're skipping an important part of your digestive process," says Robyn Youkilis, a leading expert in digestive health and author of Go With Your Gut who offers a free 21-day chewing challenge. "I'm always reminding my community 'Your stomach doesn't have teeth!'"

Lack of adequate chewing, in turn, can lead to belly issues such as bloating, constipation, and even acid reflux, says Youkilis, and "because the rest of your digestive system is having to do more work, you may feel that dreaded post-meal food coma when you don't take the time to chew."

Plus, there's the whole mindfulness component. Chewing your food at least 30 times literally forces you to slow down. "The practice of chewing is what took the idea of 'mindful eating' and brought it down into reality for me," says Youkilis. "Rather than saying I'm not going to be scrolling my phone while I eat, I can instead focus on what I am going to do, which is chew each bite completely."

But beyond improving digestion and being more present, chewing more could make a whole lot of sense for controlling your weight, too. According to one study, obese people tend to chew their food less than people who are leaner. But when researchers asked both obese and lean participants to chew each bite of food 40 times, both groups ate less and helped regulate their hunger and satiety hormones. Other research has found that chewing your food until no lumps remain helps your body burn slightly more calories—about 10 more calories per 300-calorie meal.